The Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi/St. Francis Sokoki, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont Department of Labor, is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, May 23 at Franklin County Field Days located on Airport Road in Highgate. The career fair is aimed at attracting individuals interested in working in the health and human services field.
The event is open to all interested individuals, and attendees can expect to meet with representatives from various healthcare organizations, community resources, and government agencies. The career fair will provide a platform for jobseekers to learn more about the career opportunities available and network with potential employers.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi/St. Francis Sokoki to host this career fair," said Workforce Development Assistant Director, Cindy Robillard, "This event is an excellent opportunity for upcoming healthcare professionals to learn more about the available career opportunities and contribute to a community that values the importance of healthcare."
The Vermont Department of Labor is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in all industries and this career fair is part of the Department's effort to attract qualified healthcare professionals and improve the health outcomes of all communities in Vermont.
For more information about the career fair, please visit labor.vermont.gov/events or contact Workforce Development staff person Sarah Tullos at sarah.tullos@vermont.gov.
