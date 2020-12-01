2020 ROTB: Conboy family

For Caellum, Sarah, Robert, and Jackson Conboy doing the Running of the Bells was a family activity. Mimi and PopPop rang the bells and cheered on the family from the finish line, handed out the bells and took pictures.

ST. ALBANS — While a large community costumed run or walk isn’t possible this year, it’s still possible to go Running with the Bells and support Operation Happiness.

To run or walk:

Register online. The fee is $5 and proceeds support Operation Happiness

  1. Print your bib
  2. Take a photo of yourself running. Post it on Facebook and share it with the Messenger’s page.

To take part in the costume contest:

  1. Goto www.runningofthebells.com.
  2. Choose your category.
  3. Upload your photo.
  4. Cross your fingers and hope to win one of the coveted bobblehead Santas.

Creativity is encouraged and not just in costumes. There have been some fabulous group costume entries over the years. This year it may require a Zoom call and some screenshots.

Entries are accepted through Dec. 11. Here are some of those we’ve already received.

2020 Running of the Bells photos

1 of 5

