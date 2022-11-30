ENOSBURG — Do you have an innovative idea for your dairy farm that will benefit the community and natural resources, but don’t know where to start with funding?
Are you interested in improving your food safety standards and want help accessing the technical assistance?
Grant funding is available for these activities and more through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center.
To learn more, join the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a Dairy Business Innovation Center information session and workshop.
Held at the Enosburg Emergency Services Building (83 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg Falls) and on Zoom, the workshop will teach attendees about current funding opportunities available through the NE-DBIC, including the Dairy Farm Innovation Grant and the Dairy Food Safety and Certification Grant.
The session will also explain how to prepare a successful application, examples of past funded projects and how funding from the NE-DBIC is currently supporting dairy farm businesses in northwest Vermont.
Examples of projects that can be funded through these NE-DBIC grants include developing and adopting green technologies, exploring new cooperative milk production models and technical assistance for food safety training and plan development.
After the presentations, Franklin County NRCD staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss project ideas and assist with applications. A free pizza lunch will be provided to all attendees.
Please RSVP for in-person or virtual attendance by emailing info@FranklinCountyNRCD.org or calling 802-528-4185. If you require any disability-related accommodations to participate in this event, please request with your RSVP.
