ENOSBURG FALLS — A unique grocery store has recently opened in Enosburg Falls.
The business, located at 218 Main St. next to Enosburg House of Pizza, offers a variety of local and 100% imported products. The business is women-owned by Franssy Garcia, 22, of Enosburg, and Yenedier (Marle) Garcia, 27, of Franklin, while their mother, Carmen Garcia Dodd, of Franklin, is store manager.
“We opened in March last year,” Carmen Dodd chuckled, “then we had to close because of the pandemic. We were non-essential, so it’s been hard. Last August, we were finally able to reopen.”
The owners said that they worked for years to save enough money to start their small business. They learned self-sufficiency and hard work from grandparents who built a successful transportation business in Honduras.
“We were raised that way: to work for your own dreams and don’t ever stop,” Carmen Dodd said. “This is something we can do together and we see the necessity of it here. We are Hispanic and there’s not much Hispanic food over here.”
“We want to be our own bosses,” Frannsy Garcia added.
The shelves in the small store are filled with mostly Mexican and Spanish foodstuffs like rice, beans, tortillas, chips, snacks and sweets, frozen foods plus fresh vegetables such as potatoes, bananas, fruit and onions. A small amount of clothing and high quality shoes were also for sale in the small annex at the back of the building. The Garcias plan to carry Indian, Nepalese, Chinese, Colombian, Dominican, Puerto Rican and Japanese products, some colorful Honduran clothing, and some local consignments.
“We want to offer a variety of foods from different countries,” said Carmen Dodd.
“A little bit of everything,” Franssy Garcia added.
The family vision is to replicate the type of small general store that is common in Honduras: a place where people stop by to visit and have coffee. To achieve that goal, they plan to create some comfortable outdoor seating.
“We want people to try the food,” Carmen Dodd said. “We want to bring people together so that they can learn about different cultures. And we want to build community.”
Carmen’s husband, John Dodd, plays an important role in the business. Every week he loads his large enclosed trailed and hauls groceries directly to farmers all across the county. The sales from these deliveries have been the backbone of the business.
“We want to help them reach their goals,” Carmen Dodd concluded, “and to become independent.”
Harvest House can also transfer money and pay bills for customers locally and around the world. They are opened Monday through Saturday from 9 to 7 p.m.
