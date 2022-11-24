FRANKLIN COUNTY — This Thanksgiving, the Messenger reached out to community leaders for messages of gratitude.
We heard from people across the county, including town officials, superintendents, non-profit leaders, healthcare workers and many more. They shared their thanks for Franklin County’s dedicated volunteers, stunning landscape, vibrant businesses and community amenities.
At the Messenger, we’re thankful for our readers and the folks who welcome us into their spaces and tell us their stories. We wish you and your family a happy holiday season filled with good health, warm meals and many laughs.
Messages of thanks
“On behalf of the Town of St. Albans and its employees we would like to thank all our residents for their contributions to making this Town, Earth’s most wonderful and peaceful place to live, work and recreate. We are fortunate to have as part of our natural landscape robust agriculture, industry, mountains that host a Town Forest, Lake Champlain with two wonderful parks that provide many activities throughout the year including programs for children provided by the Saint Albans Museum. We have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and so let’s not forget to support and help those who are struggling with life’s problems during this holiday season.”
–Town of St. Albans Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux and Town Manager Carrie Johnson
“There are so many things in this community to be grateful for – and people top the list – but if I am to choose a thing – I am so grateful for the community support and positive energy around the new year round Hard’ack Pool and the great crew working there. It is an oasis any time of year!”
–Kelly Viens, director, City of St. Albans Recreation
“I am incredibly thankful for the Swanton community's engaged, caring families and caregivers who support our students in so many important ways every day. In addition, I am eternally grateful for Swanton School's dedicated staff, all of whom play essential roles in helping our students be successful learners, both academically and socially. This home-school collaboration is truly something to be thankful for!”
–Chris Dodge, principal, Swanton School
“Franklin West Supervisory Union is thankful for the wonderful students, engaged families, supportive community members and dedicated educators in Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia."
–John Tague, superintendent, Franklin West Supervisory Union
“The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce is grateful to have such a committed membership: colleagues, business owners and merchants who are willing to voice opinions, assist each other, strategize solutions or lend support to an effort that resonates. Our members bring diversity, creativity and energy to this vibrant community we call ‘home.’ The Chamber appreciates YOU! Thanksgiving blessings to all.”
–Lisamarie Charlesworth, manager, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce
“I am grateful for the continued collaboration from health care, education, human services, faith-based, state and local government, and the business community with the goal of promoting healthy living and social well-being of children, individuals, and families.”
–Joe Halko, director of community relations, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services
“I am thankful for the levels of support in our community, for those who go above and beyond in kindness and caring. Thank you to everyone who is working so hard to make Franklin County a warm and welcoming place for all.”
–Lisa Evans, director, Saint Albans Museum
“As we enter the season of gratitude, I would like to offer my deepest thanks to all the staff and volunteers at NMC. Our work in healthcare is demanding, especially with increasing needs from the community and staffing challenges. I am humbled every day at the level of compassion, care, and respect I see offered by our amazing team. I thank each and every one of the 782 of them.”
–Jonathan Billings, interim CEO, Northwestern Medical Center
“I am thankful to serve a community that cares strongly for its schools, teachers, and students and demands that students be given a chance to assume leadership in our community.”
–Bill Kimball, superintendent, Maple Run Unified School District
“After two tumultuous years of having our doors closed due to Covid, it has been an amazing year so far with our small community stepping up and helping in so many ways to revive the Montgomery Center for the Arts. That is what all of us working on this project are grateful for this holiday and in the new year to come.”
–M Sebastian Araujo, curator, Montgomery Center for the Arts
Thank you for the opportunity to express my genuine gratitude for the Missisquoi Valley School District community. First of all, I am truly appreciative of our incredible teachers and administrators for their dedication and devotions to our students and their families. I am grateful for our board for their leadership and their desire to keep students at the core of all we do. As always, I am most thankful for our families who support, love and care for the children and young people of this community. It is a privilege to work and serve in MVSD.
–Julie Regimbal, superintendent, Missisquoi Valley School District
"I'm grateful for all of the people who are working to end hunger and homelessness in our community. We have incredible organizations like Samaritan House, Spectrum, Voices Against Violence, Northwest Family Foods, Martha's Kitchen, churches, state and municipal employees, schools, community partners and countless volunteers coming together to help reduce hunger and house all of our neighbors. Thank you to all of those who are helping to make sure all families have access to healthy food and safe shelter and that no one falls through the cracks. This community cares so much, and we still have a lot of work to do."
–Rep. Mike McCarthy, St. Albans City
“I’m grateful to live in a community that is small enough that you can know many people, yet it's large enough that there are always new friendships to be made.”
–Liz Gamache, chief development officer, United Way of Northwest Vermont
“I am grateful for my first, full year as the Town Administrator of Fairfield, VT. Working for and contributing my skills to this wonderful community continues to be an honor. Those who live, work, volunteer and play here shape a strong vision for how we can uphold what is most important to this town. I am grateful to be moving forward with everyone into another inspiring year.”
–Cathy Ainsworth, Fairfield town administrator
