ST. ALBANS — Hannah Branon from Fairfield and Keegan Bryant from Pawlet were named the festival’s maple ambassadors for 2023.
The high school students received $2,500 each in scholarship money and were chosen based on their community involvement, recommendation letters and ideas for the future of Vermont’s maple industry.
Branon and Bryant are expected to represent the industry at several events in the coming year, including the Vermont Maplerama, Champlain Valley Fair and Big “E.”
The Vermont Maple Ambassadors and runners-up were announced at the Maple Barbecue held April 29. Congratulations!
