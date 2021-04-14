“This accomplishment acknowledges the work we do each and every day to celebrate differences and respect each other’s lived experiences.” — Jim Hamilton, vice president of operations and executive sponsor of Hannaford’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.
Hannaford Supermarkets is being named one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).
The supermarket, which has headquarters in Maine, and operates 10 locations in Vermont — and 183 nationwide — is receiving a perfect score by the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for its inclusive, equitable, and non-discriminatory work environment for the LGBTQ community. The CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees.
“One of the core values at Hannaford is ‘care’ — and that speaks to caring for one another and making sure that everyone feels safe. We are proud to have received this recognition from HRC for the ways in which we create safe and welcoming environments for our associates and customers alike,” said Jim Hamilton, Hannaford’s vice president of operations and executive sponsor of Hannaford’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. “This accomplishment acknowledges the work we do each and every day to celebrate differences and respect each other’s lived experiences.”
According to the 2021 CEI report, in order for Hannaford to be designated a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality,” the chain had to demonstrate that it’s taking “concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families,” focusing on its pillars of workforce protections including sexual orientation and gender identity, inclusive benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families and supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.
Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president, says Hannaford is part of HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of more than 320 employers that support federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as is provided to other protected groups under the law.
“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said David. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways.”
This is the 10th consecutive year that Hannaford received a 100% rating. Nationally, 761 businesses also received the 100% rating.
