ST. ALBANS — A sizable donation made by Hannaford Supermarkets to the American Farmland Trust is supporting 250 farms throughout New England and New York -- three in Franklin County.
The company recently donated $250,000 to the trust’s grant program to help farms adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Does’ Leap LLC in Bakersfield, Vosburg Farm in Swanton, and Delicious Dirt Farm & Apothecary in Fairfax were among the 66 farms in Vermont to receive some of the funding.
“As a company founded by Maine farmers more than 137 years ago, Hannaford has deep connections to the agriculture industry,” said Hannaford Supermarkets President Mike Vail. “We have long highlighted locally-grown products in all of our stores and this donation is an extension of our commitment to the farmers and producers who serve such an integral role in nourishing our communities, preserving farmland and encouraging sustainability. We hope this donation will support farmers during this difficult time and enable them to continue providing high-quality, fresh food to our communities for years to come.”
Hannaford’s donation will directly support small, local farmers and producers that have been impacted by disruptions in the market including the closing or reduction of operations by farmers markets, restaurants, and schools.
Does’ Leap -- which used to get about 50 percent of its revenue from sales at the Burlington Farmers Market -- has refocused its efforts and adjusted how to reach its customers.
“We were undergoing a lot of changes,” said owner Kristan Doolan. “We do a lot of direct marketing ourselves and sell to restaurants quite a bit, and we saw a big change in our business. So we're trying to rethink our marketing plan, and we decided to try to open a farm store on site, as well as revamp our website to allow a delivery route for people to order online.”
Doolan said the trust’s funding was “critical” in getting the store ready -- helping cover the cost of replacing the floor of a building that was already on the property. It also assisted in the purchasing of a freezer and a refrigerator for the store.
“It was really enough to sort of take the edge off the blow a little bit,” said Doolan. “The farm store has been open for about three weeks now, and it's going really well and is a bit of a success, I think.”
Vosburg Farm has seen a significant decrease in milk prices -- and therefore profits -- with a drop of about 50 percent since January. The funding from the American Farmland Trust will help pay for utilities and allow the farm to pay its fire insurance bill while maintaining a lower deductible.
“It was supposed to be a good year,” said Mark Vosburg. “Obviously, with the pandemic, it turned out to be a total flop. I was quite happy to receive [the funding]; it’s going to be quite the help.”
The donation recipients are not only appreciative of the American Farmland Trust and its simple application process -- but certainly the donor company as well.
“I love Hannaford!” exclaimed Doolan, who said she’s a frequent customer of the grocery store chain. “It made me really proud. I thought it was a really nice thing for them to give to the community; I was very impressed. It made me feel like, ‘Oh cool -- they're really giving back the local food system.’”
“I was quite surprised to see that Hannaford are the ones who sponsored it,” said Vosburg. “Hats off to them -- that's for sure.”
The American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund has provided funding to more than 1,000 local farms throughout the country since being formed in March. Grants are designed to help farmers modify their business models to better serve the current marketplace -- such as creating new online stores and socially-distant distribution sites or enhancing safety precautions and sanitary practices for workers.
“American Farmland Trust is grateful for Hannaford’s support of the Farmer Relief Fund," said American Farmland Trust Director of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Lauer. “Their investment in 250 farms across New England and New York comes at a critical time. With many farmers facing reduced traffic at farmers markets, fewer sales to restaurants and an uncertain future -- Hannaford is helping to stabilize operations for farmers that produce a diverse set of products and put food on our tables, a community well worth the investment."
Individuals can make donations to the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund by visiting farmland.salsalabs.org/farmerrelieffund/index.html.
Since March 2020, Hannaford has donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts including hunger relief and homeless outreach organizations.