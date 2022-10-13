Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to Age Well to support its healthy meal delivery program, which prioritizes wholesome, fresh and nutritious foods as part of a comprehensive health care plan for older adults with chronic health conditions.
The donation is one component of a more than $1.5 million commitment from Hannaford to support healthy meal programs in New England and New York through its new “Eat Well, Be Well – A Path to Better Health” initiative. The program highlights the importance of nutritious food in achieving long-term wellness for food insecure individuals with a history of chronic illness.
“At Hannaford, we have long believed that wholesome, fresh food is a critical ingredient to ensuring the vitality of our communities,” said Hannaford Charitable Foundation Board Chair Peter Forester, who also serves as senior vice president of merchandising for the grocery retailer.
The $100,000 donation to Age Well in Colchester, VT will support the introduction of a new component to the non-profit organization’s Meals on Wheels program, which delivers nutritious and balanced prepared meals to homebound older adults throughout Vermont.
In addition to their meal, program participants will now receive a snack as part of their daily delivery. The participants are broken into two sectors: the first group receives a nutritious snack tailored to their health conditions; and a second group which receives a different snack.
Participants will be monitored for results over the course of a one-year period to assess the impact of the nutritious snack on their overall health and wellness. All participants also take part in monthly meetings with a registered dietitian to help navigate best strategies to support the management of their chronic health condition.
“People with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, can see improvements in their health with proper nutrition, physical activity if they are able, and by following their healthcare team’s plan which includes taking medications as prescribed." said Christine M. Moldovan, RD, CD, FAND, Nutrition & Wellness Director for Age Well.
Studies have demonstrated that medically-tailored nutrition intervention can accelerate treatment and recovery for patients with chronic health conditions, while lowering healthcare costs by reducing utilization and hospital admissions.
Data collected through the Hannaford-funded projects will be used to help establish sustainable funding streams for healthy meal programs within each partner organization.
