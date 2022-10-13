Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The eastern Adirondacks Mountains and most of central, northern, and eastern Vermont, except Grand Isle County. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with leave debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Storm total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts, will cause sharp rises to near bankful on many rivers and streams. The Ausable River is expected to reach minor flood stage by Friday afternoon, with additional minor poor drainage and urban street flooding possible tonight into Friday across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds across northern New York expected between 8 AM and 5 PM today, shifting eastward across northern Vermont between 11 AM and 8 PM today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&