HIGHGATE — More sets of wings are unfurling at the Franklin County State Airport now that Beth White is launching Habitat for Aviation.
“This is exactly what our town wants,” said selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet. “Hands-on learning, where young people are involved, where they get to learn a skill that will go with them through life.”
White and her family bought the old Habitat for Humanity building across the street from the Franklin County State Airport earlier this year, and on June 16 she and student Ian Bradette presented their newest innovative idea, Habitat for Aviation, to the Highgate selectboard.
Habitat for Aviation will offer hands-on learning experiences for youth that prepares them for a career in aviation.
“Overall employment of aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians is projected to grow 11% from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations,” White read from her presentation. “About 14,400 openings for aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians are projected each year, on average, over the decade.”
To create the school, White and student volunteers have been working to gut the building and hope to install energy-efficient resources, such as a solar array, electric car chargers and efficient insulation. Ideally, they would also be creating a green space for the community to gather.
At the June 16 meeting, White and student Ian Bradette also presented the logo for the new brand: an “A” over an “H” flanked by wings to represent their aviation-focus. Their logo represents scaffolding learning, building community and a dedication to aviation and its importance in the community, they said.
The two also explained their vision: to create the world’s first avionics and aviation apprenticeship program centered in Highgate. To do so, they need to build a taxi-way to connect both electronic and conventional aircraft to the FSO so their aircraft can fly in and out of the runway, taxi across the street and glide into their hangar.
The program would partner with other educators and stakeholders in the community who would teach in-person. Students would earn credits toward their certification or license. The idea, White said, is to connect students with direct facilitators of their future careers, and prepare them for further study and a profitable, useful career in aviation.
The new facility is working with Jacobs Engineering to build the runway and is planning to pay participating mentors $500 to aid in a 128-hour apprenticeship and $250 for a 60-hour apprenticeship. Habitat for Aviation is also in the process of becoming a 501c3.
For now, helpers and volunteers renovating the space span from first grade on up, White said.
“We’re going to do most of the work ourselves, but we need as much support as we can to do this cost-effectively,” White said.
