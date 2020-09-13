SWANTON — Madison Guyette, who just started her sophomore year at MVU, is already looking to give back to the community.
“I want to help ensure the success of the younger girls in this community. I‘d love for them to have the same opportunities that I had growing up,” said Guyette, “and I’m hoping that I can help encourage their love of the sport to grow. Most importantly, I want these girls to have fun!”
Guyette has been hosting softball pitching clinics through Swanton Recreation since Aug. 30. She will be at the field on Sundays from 11-12:00 until Oct. 4.
Guyette is focusing on pitching mechanics, ball rotation, placement, and speed. Balls and equipment are provided at the clinic, but girls will have to bring their own catcher.
“I’m planning to play for MVU when softball starts up again. Before playing there, I was a member of Northwest Little League,” said Guyette.
“I was the pitcher for the Major League team that participated at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Connecticut in 2018.
“Softball has always been my favorite sport, and I’ve been playing since my t-ball years.”
Growing up in team sports provides kids with opportunities that help them grow and succeed.
“Some of my best memories have been of times on the ball field, and I’ll never forget all the people that have helped me along the way,” said Guyette.
“Softball has introduced me to hardworking and like-minded girls who I would never have met without the sport, and some of these teammates are my best friends now.”
While mechanics and ball placement are a big part of the Sunday clinic, Guyette knows there’s lots to be gained in the game’s relationship side.
“I’m hoping that through this clinic, I can not only improve and aid the girls’ skill sets, but also introduce them to other girls who they can rely on and make positive memories with,” said Guyette.
This is my first time running an official clinic, and I’m looking forward to working with the younger girls because of their open mindsets.
“I believe it’s important to encourage kids to try new things and give them as many opportunities as possible when they’re younger to ensure their future success.
The cost for attending the clinic is $15 per session to be paid as you go. Girls are welcome to attend as many or as few sessions as they would like. For more information, contact Madison Guyette at caguyette@gmail.com