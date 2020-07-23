ST. ALBANS — Erika Guttilla is seeking to suppress a statement she made to police about the shooting of 35-year-old Troy Ford. Judge Scot Kline listened to testimony on the motion to suppress her confession on Thursday in Franklin County Superior Court.
Guttilla has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting Ford in December 2017.
She was arrested on May 8, 2018, and Thursday’s hearing focused on what happened in the early hours of the morning when Guttilla was questioned by Det. Sgt. Angela Baker of the Vermont State Police (VSP) Major Crimes Unit.
Guttilla was arrested by South Burlington Police after having fled her parents’ home in Highgate. Prior to her arrest, she had been at the North Star Motel with her then boyfriend Corey Cassani and a friend.
Baker told the court she was at home asleep when Guttilla was arrested. She then drove to VSP’s Williston barracks to question Guttilla. The interview started around 2:30 a.m.
Both prosecutor John Lavoie and defense attorney Bob Katims questioned Baker in detail about that interview.
The defense contends Guttilla was intoxicated and thus unable to agree to waive her Miranda rights and consent to speak with police without an attorney present. Additionally, the defense is arguing that during the interview Guttilla asserted her right to counsel and her right to remain silent on the subject of Ford’s abuse. It is that abuse the prosecution contends led Guttilla to allegedly shoot him in the head while he slept.
In response to questions from Lavoie, Baker testified Guttilla “seemed extremely tired” at the time of the interview, but that “she was able to speak with me.”
Baker read Guttilla her rights twice. The first time Guttilla had her head resting on the arm of her chair and her eyes closed. Baker testified that she had Guttilla sit up straight and look her in the eye as she reviewed Guttilla’s rights with her a second time.
Guttilla was then given a waiver to sign, and Baker can be heard asking her on the video, “Do you understand what you’re agreeing to?”
There was extensive back and forth between Katims and Baker about whether or not Guttilla’s eyes are closed, with Baker saying she would have to watch the video to determine that.
“My impression was that she was paying attention to me, and she understood what she was saying to me,” Baker said.
Katims said Guttilla appears to have nodded off during the reading of “you have the right to remain silent,” with eyes closed and her head down.
“Her eyes being open isn’t a prerequisite for me reading her her rights,” Baker said.
Katims also asked about differences between her signature on the waiver and Guttilla’s usual signature.
Baker said that having seen Guttilla sign the waiver she had no reason to search for other examples of Guttilla’s signature.
Baker acknowledged she repeatedly said “Erika” throughout the interview, “to get her attention and because she seemed to be nodding off.”
About 20 minutes into the interview, Guttilla asks to go to the bathroom. After the break, Baker asked Gutilla if she was still willing to speak with her. Baker said she asked Guttilla that question after each of the four breaks taken during the 3.5 hour interview.
Early in the interview, Baker asks Guttilla why she was arrested that morning.
“’Cause you found him,” Guttilla replies. Ford’s body had been disposed of in the woods near Guttilla’s home in Highgate and was found by a couple out walking.
Guttilla kept trying to put her head down. Baker would remind her to sit up and repeatedly assured Guttilla she could sleep after the interview was over.
“We want to talk to you about what he did to you,” Baker says early in the interview.
“I don’t want to talk about it,” Gutilla replies.
Baker testified she understood that exchange to mean Guttilla did not want to talk about what Ford had done to her, not that she wanted to end the interview. During the short portion of the interview played in court, Baker continued to ask about Ford, but shifted away from the abuse.
Lavoie asked Baker if Guttilla’s answers to questions were ever bizarre. Baker said there were times when Guttilla’s replies were unintelligible, but none that were bizarre. Baker also testified that the information given by Guttilla agreed with the information from other witnesses.
Just prior to the first break, Guttilla says, “I think I should have a lawyer or something right now,” adding that she doesn’t understand why Baker is repeating questions.
“Do you want to keep talking to me?” Baker asks.
“I have to,” Guttilla replies.
“It’s really up to you what you want to do,” Baker says.
Katims asked if Baker had asked Guttilla any clarifying following her statement about the lawyer. Baker answered, “No, because she didn’t ask for an attorney.”
Asked by Katims if she was aware that Guttilla had a history of illegal drug use, Baker said, “I was aware there was illegal drug use in the house,” but couldn’t recall if she knew at the time of the interview, which was two years ago, that Carmen specifically used drugs.
Katims pointed to evidence of drug use in the North Star Motel where Guttilla had been staying. Baker said she was not one of the officers who went to the motel.
Asked if she saw signs of drug use in Guttilla, Baker said, “She seemed to be extremely sleepy.”
Pointing to video of the holding cell where Guttilla lay on the floor, Katims asserted Guttilla was asleep when Baker went to get her from her cell.
Baker said she could not recall going to the cell, an event which happened more than two years ago, but that if video showed her going to the cell then she did so.
“We try to get an interview as soon as possible,” Baker told Katims.
“Even if it means waking them up in the middle of the night?” he asked.
“Yes,” she answered.
In answer to questions from Lavoie, Baker said suspects couldn’t be held indefinitely in the holding cells and it was policy to interview them as soon as possible so they could be released or transferred. “Leaving her in the holding cell to sleep was not an option,” Baker said.
At one point during the interview, Guttilla comments “if this was Law and Order, you’d be using all this shit against me.”
Katims asked Baker if she reminded Guttilla that anything she said could be used against her.
“I didn’t feel the need to remind her,” Baker answered, because Guttilla had simply made an offhand comment.
Lavoie asked Baker if she had ever stopped people for driving under the influence. She said she had, and agreed those people were read their rights.
“Even a very intoxicated person is capable of waiving their rights,” Lavoie stated, to which Baker replied, “Yes.”
At one point, Baker testified Guttilla became more engaged after having coffee. Judge Kline asked if any thought had been given to getting Guttilla coffee at the beginning of the interview. Baker said she couldn’t recall a discussion about getting Guttilla coffee prior to Guttilla requesting it. Baker also testified that the Williston barracks doesn’t have coffee on hand and needed to send someone out to get some.
At the close of the hearing, Lavoie presented his argument to counter Katims’s claim Guttilla’s comments that she should have a lawyer and didn’t want to talk about Ford were sufficient to invoke her right to counsel and her right to silence.
In Vermont, Lavoie said, the supreme court has adopted the federal standard that a request for counsel cannot be equivocal. The Vermont Supreme Court has also applied that standard to the right to remain silent. “That sort of equivocal assertion is not an assertion of the right and doesn’t mean the interview needs to stop,” Lavoie said.
Katims countered that equivocal statements typically contain the word “maybe,” while Guttilla said “I should.”
When Guttilla said she didn’t want to talk about Ford, Baker continued to ask about Ford, Katims argued, ignoring her invocation of the right not to talk about a particular topic.
Kline asked if Katims was arguing that only those questions about Ford and the responses should be thrown out or if the entire interview should be suppressed.
Katims said case law would support excluding the questions and replies about Ford’s abuse, and anything that grew out of that discussion. In this case, that would be the “entirety or rest of the interview because everything flows from that discussion. How Ms. Guttilla was treated by the victim in this case is interconnected.”
Lavoie replied that it is not unusual for victims not to want to speak about abuse. “The interview is redirected, essentially honoring the victim’s assertion,” Lavoie said. “It was certainly not an assertion of an overall right to remain silent.”
Kline instructed the attorneys to provide any case law citations about potential exclusion of portions of the interview before July 31.
According to previously filed court documents, witnesses have told police Ford was supplying drugs to members of the Guttilla family and had moved into the family’s home. He reportedly harassed and assaulted Erika.
Erika’s mother, Carmen, has also been charged in the case for allegedly giving Erika the handgun used in the killing.
Cassani was charged with assisting with the disposal for Ford’s body. In November, he was sentenced to three to seven years in prison.