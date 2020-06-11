HIGHGATE— One woman's frustration with ATV riders in Highgate boiled over into pointing an airsoft gun at a neighbor on Sunday.
On Monday, Sherry Greenia, 53, pleaded not guilty to allegedly pointing an airsoft handgun at a neighbor on Lamkin Street. No bail was set for Greenia, who was instructed to stay away from the neighbors involved.
According to an affidavit filed with the court by Vermont State Trooper Nicholas Olson, Greenia called to report ATVs racing in the area at 9:13 p.m. Eight minutes later she called again to say to the ATVs were now being driven in the street and that the riders had pushed Greenia's sister, Bonnie Skyler-Messier to the ground.
At 10:02 p.m. Skyler Comstock called dispatch and said Greenia "had a gun and that she threatened to shoot his mother, Nicole Michael," Olson wrote.
When Olson arrived there was a group of people yelling at one another outside of 708 Lamkin Street, which is next door to Nicole Michael's residence. He ordered everyone to return to their homes so he could interview them separately.
Michael reportedly told Olson that after the initial confrontation with Skyler-Messier, Greenia said she was going to get a gun. Greenia then left and returned with a gun in a holster. Greenia came onto her property, Michael reported, and pointed the gun at her and at her friend Walter Pecor.
Pecor and two other witnesses also reported that Greenia had had the gun in a holster and then pointed it at Michael and Pecor.
Olson said Greenia and Skyler-Messier told him there wasn't a gun in the house and he was welcome to search the house. Olson wrote that he also asked if they had an airsoft gun and was told 'no.'
He then spoke with Greenia's niece who said the only gun in the house was likely her aunt's airsoft pistol. She went into her aunt's room and returned with a box containing a black, semi-automatic airsoft gun with a black holster.
Olson then showed the gun to the witnesses who agreed it looked like the weapon which had allegedly been pointed at Michael and Pecor.
Greenia has been charged with criminal threatening, a misdemeanor which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000.