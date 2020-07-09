SWANTON – Veteran selectperson and local businessowner James Guilmette returned to the Swanton selectboard Tuesday evening after the board agreed to appoint Guilmette to a vacant position in a paper ballot vote potentially violating Vermont’s open meeting law.
In an anonymous paper ballot vote conducted by the board Tuesday evening, the board voted to appoint Guilmette to a seat recently vacated by selectperson Karen Drennen, choosing Guilmette over another three candidates who filed for the position.
Board members did not individually say during Tuesday’s meeting who they voted for from among the candidates or reveal how many votes Guilmette received from the board, reporting only that Guilmette received the most votes from those cast by the board’s incumbent four members.
At the time, selectboard chair Joel Clark, participating remotely through the video conference program Zoom, voted by texting his decision to the town’s clerk, according to Northwest Access Television’s recording of the meeting.
Under Vermont statute, “if one or more members attend a meeting by electronic or other means, such members may fully participate in discussing the business of the public body and voting to take an action, but any vote of the public body that is not unanimous shall be taken by roll call.”
It is currently unclear whether Tuesday’s vote was unanimous, due to the selectboard’s hesitance to share individual members’ votes or final results at the conclusion of Tuesday’s decision.
The board voted with little discussion among themselves, with selectperson Mark Rocheleau, who steered Tuesday’s meeting as Clark participated remotely, telling attendees he wanted to “make it quick and easy for everybody.”
“I don’t think it’s fair to say if it’s unanimous or have a roll call,” Rocheleau said at the time.
In an email to the Messenger, Jenny Prosser, the general counsel for the Secretary of State’s Office and the office’s director of municipal assistance, said the Secretary of State’s Office more generally cautions municipal bodies like selectboards and school boards to err on the side of transparency when conducting votes.
According to more general advice provided by the office, “statutory text neither clearly authorizes nor clearly prohibits a board from voting by paper ballot in public view, disclosing the vote’s outcome but concealing each member’s individual vote.”
The office cautioned in its advice, however, that, “in our view, this type of vote appears to violate the spirit of the open meeting law, which at its core is intended to promote governmental transparency and to hold officials accountable to the people who elected them.”
Both advice from the Secretary of State’s Office and 2013 legal advice from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) provided by Prosser warned anonymous ballot votes potentially risked being looked at unfavorably by Vermont’s Supreme Court, which, per VLCT’s advice, “has made very clear that the Open Meeting Law is to be construed liberally to support the overriding goal of open access to public meetings.”
Guilmette, a selectperson with five years of prior experience on the board and the owner of Guilmette’s Handyman Services, was one of four candidates vying for Drennen’s open seat before Tuesday’s vote.
Also in the running were Chloe Viner Collins, a Swanton resident of five years who works in restorative justice and heads a nonprofit seeking to build a childcare center in Alburgh; Nicole Draper, a volunteer on several boards and organizations in Swanton; and Harold Wolske, a case manager at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
All three cited some experience with the Swanton Arts Council.
In his letter of intent to the selectboard, Guilmette touted his previous experience on the board, having served as both the board’s chair and vice chair in the past, and wrote he had “great knowledge with the laws and by laws [sic] the Town must follow” and that he was “familiar with all the board members and Town employees as well.”
Guilmette also wrote that his goal as a selectperson was to “keep tax increases at a minimum when we have a choice to do so” and told board members he had “always made decisions that were in the best interest of Swanton Town taxpayers.”
He restated those goals during Tuesday’s meeting, when the board heard from each of the four candidates before ultimately rendering its decision.
Guilmette’s appointment Tuesday would be the second time in a year the veteran selectperson would have been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board. Guilmette had previously been appointed to the board in 2019 to replace Dan Billado following the latter’s resignation.
While he ran to continue serving on the board for the rest of Billado’s term during Town Meeting Day’s local elections earlier this year, Guilmette ultimately lost his reelection bid against then-challenger and current board member Heather Buczkowski.
Prior to 2019, Guilmette served on the board as its chair before opting not to seek reelection in 2019.
The high turnout of candidates for a single open seat on the board spurred comments from several town officials Tuesday night, many of whom said they were happy to see the enthusiasm from members of the Swanton community interested in serving and encouraged those prospective candidates to try out for other offices.
“I just want to thank you guys for putting your name in,” Guilmette said. “I’ve been on the selectboard for five years and I’ve never seen this much interest in trying to be on the board.”
“It’s great to see the interest here in the room,” Rocheleau agreed. “Please continue coming to selectboard meetings in the future… Without your input, good or bad, we make decisions we feel are best and we need public input.”
The town’s administrator, David Jescavage, encouraged people to follow the “employment and volunteers” tab he maintains on the town’s website, where one could find vacancies and volunteer opportunities inside Swanton and around the wider Franklin County community.
With Guilmette joining the selectboard, members unanimously agreed to elect Rocheleau as the board’s vice chair, a role held by Drennen before leaving the board.
“It’s been a great pleasure for me and my year and four months as I continue to learn and grow,” Rocheleau, who joined the board in 2019, said as he accepted the nomination.