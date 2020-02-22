SWANTON — Swanton voters will face a choice between two selectboard candidates with a history of community service this Town Meeting Day — James Guilmette and Heather Buczkowski.
Guilmette previously stepped down from the selectboard, opting not to run for reelection last Town Meeting Day. When Dan Billado resigned from the board last fall, Guilmette was appointed to replace him. He is now seeking the remainder of Billado’s term.
Buczkowski ran for the selectboard last year, losing to fellow newcomer Mark Rocheleau by a mere 13 votes. She serves on the planning commission and has been an active member of the Swanton Arts Council, serving as the lead organizer of the spring craft fair.
Guilmette is focused on maintaining the tax rate, which he believes is already too high. He said he brings five years experience to the selectboard.
“I have a lot of knowledge on how things run and how things work,” he said, including how the town budgets its funding.
“Everybody’s gung-ho that they want to see Swanton grow, but we have to do it in a way we can afford to do it,” he said. “I don’t want to see my taxes go up any more than anybody else does.”
Buczkowski emphasized improving communication between town officials and taxpayers. She said she has been knocking on doors around town to find out what the people in the town think could be improved.
“People on the boards are doing the best they can from their perspective, but I think it’s important to check in with the community and see what they want,” she said. “I feel like perspective is everything.”
“I don’t mind when people complain because it means they care,” she added. “I’d like the opportunity to get on the table and share the voice of the people I’ve spoken to.”
Buczkowski, who is also involved with the Swanton Enhancement Project, wants to see improved communication and coordination among town residents, and improving the town website would be a great place to start.
“We could do so much more if we could have better ways of reaching out to people,” she said.
Though Guilmette plans to “keep the spending down,” he noted he would still like to see some growth.
“I’d like to see new businesses come to Swanton somehow to help people have a good paying job and not have to travel out of town,” he said.
“Whether you’re voting for me or not, get out and vote, because your vote makes a difference,” he added.