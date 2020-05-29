MONTPELIER – The Scott administration announced Friday it would loosen gathering restrictions and allow for the limited resumption of “close-contact businesses” like gyms and cleaning services previously closed to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
Gov. Phil Scott also revealed additional guidance for overnight camps, hinting the steps taken by those camps could provide a roadmap for reopening Vermont’s beleaguered tourism sector.
“Looking at our latest data and the recommendations from the Department of Health, we feel safe to turn the spigot a little more today,” Scott said, referring to his metaphor of choice for Vermont’s economic reopening.
Under Scott’s revised emergency orders, up to 25 people can now publicly gather at once, raising a limit that previously set the ceiling for public gatherings at a maximum of ten people.
Starting June 1, so-called “close contact” businesses, such as fitness centers, nail salons, spas and in-home cleaning and maintenance services will also be allowed to reopen, though those businesses will be beholden to public health guidelines and capacity limits intended to prevent spreading COVID-19.
The state would also be implementing guidelines for reopening overnight summer camps for people from outside of Vermont, with Scott saying he hoped his administration would be able to use the implementation of those guidelines to eventually inform reopening Vermont to out of state tourism.
Those guidelines, according to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, establish quarantine requirements for out of state campers, allowing them to either self-quarantine at home before arriving in Vermont or quarantining at the camp itself upon arrival.
A camper would only be allowed to quarantine at home if they made no additional stops between leaving isolation and arriving at their camp in Vermont, and an option would exist to only self-isolate at home or at camp for seven days in total, so long as the camper was tested for COVID-19 after isolating.
“It’s a pilot project, if you will, because taking this step, within this very controlled environment, will give us some insight as to how we might manage out of state tourists as we move toward easing travel restrictions and occupancy limits,” Scott said.
The tourism sector in Vermont has been among the most severely impacted by COVID-19 and accompanying restrictions intended to control the disease's spread, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine on out of state travelers eroding the sector's market overnight.
When asked, Scott said the administration was looking at other possible guidelines for easing out of state tourism restrictions and wouldn’t necessarily wait for results from overnight camps’ experiences with the state’s guidance, though their experience with those restrictions would still inform state plans.
“We’re putting the plan together and we’ll see how it works… but we won’t wait for the complete results of that,” Scott said. “It will inform us to the strategy that we’re using – whether we can implement it or not.”
According to Vermont’s financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak, Vermont continues to see increasingly fewer Vermonters entering emergency rooms with COVID-19-like symptoms and other trends remaining well below what Pieciak referred to as “guardrails” for gauging COVID-19’s spread.
Still, according to Pieciak, who had been managing much of Vermont’s modeling work for reporting COVID-19’s spread, states neighboring Vermont – and Quebec – were contending with major, ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19, that, while improving, were still worth Vermont’s attention.
“Vermont is not an island, so we certainly need to be aware of what’s happening around us,” Pieciak said.
According to Pieciak, approximately 41 percent of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in the U.S. were located within five hours of Vermont’s borders, a geographic region including New York and Boston – two of the cities most heavily affected by outbreaks of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
To the north of Vermont, Quebec remains the Canadian province most affected by an outbreak of COVID-19, accounting for more than half of all cases reported in the country.
State officials also announced Friday they were tracking a possible cluster of COVID-19 cases within Winooski, though officials hesitated to share more information due to the risk of possibly identifying an individual with the disease and violating patient privacy laws.
While quiet on details, Scott hinted Friday that indoor dining in restaurants would likely be the next major reopening step taken by the administration should COVID-19’s spread continue to appear managed within the Green Mountain State.
Officials also said the state was still working on some form of guidance for visiting long-term care facilities.
As of Friday afternoon, 975 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont since the first case was identified in March and 859 people are believed to have recovered from the disease.
Vermont’s health department is now reporting that 55 have died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19, an easily transmitted respiratory disease that, while manifesting with only mild symptoms for most of those diagnosed, can result in life-threatening illnesses for some.