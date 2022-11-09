UPDATE: 2:45 p.m. — As town clerks wrap up the write-in count this afternoon, initial results are showing that John Grismore has a solid lead to take the Franklin County Sheriff seat.
After tallying the official return of votes from Highgate, St. Albans Town, Sheldon and Berkshire, John Grismore has 2,318 votes, Mark Lauer has 1,750 votes and Gale Messier has 269 votes.
The Vermont Secretary of State is also reporting Grismore gaining more votes with their unofficial tally. According to the site, Grismore has gained 8,860 votes, and write-in candidates, in total, gained 7,504.
FRANKLIN COUNTY — The day after election day, almost all of Franklin County’s vote results are in—except for the winner of the Franklin County Sheriff’s race.
As of Wednesday morning, 8,860 votes have been cast for John Grismore—the only name on the ballot—and the jury is still out on the number write-in ballots. The vote tallies from the Secretary of State’s Office are waffling as results continue to be reported.
The discrepancy is primarily due to the other major candidates—Mark Lauer and Gale Messier—running write-in campaigns to challenge Grismore, and how write-in ballots are processed.
Counting machines are able to see if voters checked the box for a write-in candidate, but they require actual election workers to look at each ballot to see whose name is written on the line.
"Regarding blanks and write-in votes: those numbers are especially subject to fluctuation, as the Clerks are not required to report individual write-in and blank votes, for the unofficial Election Night Results," Eric Covey, the secretary of state's chief of staff, said by email. "As they complete their official returns of vote, those numbers WILL CHANGE as write-ins are assigned to candidates and blank votes are confirmed."
The final determination is expected within 48 hours after polls close, but there are signs that Lauer's write-in campaign performed well with voters.
As of Tuesday night, Lauer had won in the towns of Sheldon and Franklin.
Overall, the results for the sheriff’s race have been highly anticipated in the county as Grismore has become a controversial figure in recent months.
After he won both primaries in August, news leaked that Grismore had been under investigation for kicking a detained man. Grismore defended the move during an interview on local access television, but the video of the incident inflamed a larger negative response from the public.
In response, both local political parties endorsed a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, Mark Lauer, to run as a write-in candidate to ensure Grismore didn’t take the seat.
Grismore has since been charged with simple assault for the incident after Grand Isle State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito reviewed the case, which is currently moving through the courts.
Grismore was also removed from his position as the office’s chief deputy weeks after the incident.
