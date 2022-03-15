ST. ALBANS — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services application service center and field office at 64 Gricebrook Road, St. Albans, moved locations Thursday, March 10, to Colchester.
According to a USCIS spokesperson, the lease for the building on Gricebrook Road was set to expire in April. A total of 13 employees worked out of the the field office and application service center at the site.
Those seeking in person support can now find it at 463 Mountain View Dr., Suite 200 in Colchester starting on Wednesday, March 16. The offices will now be called the Burlington field office and Burlington ASC.
The field office conducts interviews for lawful permanent residency (Green Card) and naturalization, holds naturalization ceremonies and handles appointments for case-specific scenarios that require in-person help.
The ASC collects biometrics for applicants seeking immigration benefits.
USCIS field offices do not allow walk-ins. Members of the public in need of emergency immigration services or an appointment should reach out to the USCIS Contact Center at 1-800-375-5283 for assistance.
For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
