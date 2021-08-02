ST ALBANS -- The lodge at Hard’Ack is a turkey coop no more: After ten years of planning and two more of construction, Hard’Ack is now home to a new, modern and stylish lodge complete with snack bar, bathrooms and event space.
Named for the late local businessman and philanthropist Greg Brown, the lodge opened officially last week. Lodge staff can already envision it being host to baby showers, weddings and concerts, Hard’Ack Recreation Area President John Holzscheiter said.
“There are limitless opportunities for what we can do here,” Holzscheiter said. “Having the lodge is the cornerstone of our development.”
Hard’Ack Recreation Area is home to multiple athletic facilities, including an 18-hole disc golf course, hiking trails, cross-country skiing and down-hill skiing, sports fields, snowshoeing, sledding, a snack bar and kitchen facilities and a GaGa ball pit. Next summer, it’ll become home to the new year-round pool and water slide being constructed behind the Greg Brown Lodge.
The total cost of the building is just over $750,000, but 75% of the project was funded by $533,395 in donations, according to provided documents.
Donors are considered members of Friends of Greg Brown Lodge if they donate between $100 and $1,000 and donation amounts rise from there, documents showed. According to a release, “Ruby” donations amount between $25,100 and $100,000, and any donation higher than that is registered as a “Diamond” donation.
Greg Brown rancarried on his family’s business running Clarence Brown Inc. fuel distribution, and in his memory, his wife Jackie and late brother Gary donated a substantial sum to the construction and development efforts for the Area.
Holzscheiter said it was the Brown family that really pushed the Hard’Ack lodge project forward and advocated for it to be built.
“Greg was a skier, and he loved to be up here. And most of the people here, including myself, learned to ski here,” he said. Whenever there was a need here at Hard’Ack, Greg was always the one who stepped forward. It was important to him to have this place continue.”
A former strength coach for Bellows Free Academy and a lifelong athlete, Jackie said that though her family has never sought the spotlight, Greg would have wanted to give back to Hard’Ack any way he could.
“The timing just felt good about this project,” Jackie said. “I just followed my heart. It felt right.”
Next steps: Still building
Holzscheiter said that once the pool construction has finished next year, the Hard’Ack Recreation Center will be developing the lower fields along the roadway into more athletic spaces for sports.
“We call it our field of dreams,” Holzscheiter said. “If you build it, they will come. The idea is for a couple of all-purpose fields, a track, a walking path, a football field, a baseball diamond, things like that.”
Holzcheiter said they are also hoping for the construction of an equipment barn to house their hill grooming equipment, tractors, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and lawnmowers, and that the area received grant funding to build a skate park.
“Eventually we would like to have an outdoor rink,” Holzscheiter said. “With a slab and a chiller and a pole barn over the top so it’s partially enclosed.Then in the summer when the ice melts it can be a place for more skating, square dancing and other activities.”
The Hard’Ack Recreation Area is now home to the St. Albans Recreation Department, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
