RICHFORD — Mort Greenwood has zero culinary training and has no website. He doesn’t like cake, yet makes some of the most sought-after cakes in northern Vermont.
Richford born-and-raised, Greenwood returned from a career in the Air Force about seven years ago to find himself wishing for a business of his own. Despite having had no restaurant-owning experience, Mort and his wife Carey took the plunge and set their sights on an old Chinese restaurant on Main Street that needed some work.
After months of transformative renovations, the Greenwood Deli and Bakery was open for business. The high-quality, neighborhood deli is open for breakfast and lunch, serving wraps, sandwiches, pizza and fresh-baked bread.
But the locals know the humble pastry counter, country dining room and sizzling grill are just the beginning when it comes to the Greenwoods' extensive culinary talents. When they’re not flipping an omelette or dipping fresh donuts into maple sauce, the Greenwoods bake cakes.
These aren’t just any cakes — the cakes that come out of the Greenwoods’ kitchen are intricately made and often themed, boasting elaborate sugar flower work, realistic clusters of butterflies and fondant statues with scenic backdrops. After Carey bakes them, Mort decorates according to a customer’s specifications, transforming layers of simple sponge into works of art.
Why cake
Inspiration struck when Mort’s twin daughters were watching “Cake Boss,” a television show which features Carlo’s Bake Shop in Hoboken, NJ. The shop is run by family members Buddy Valastro, his wife Lisa, Maddalena Castano, Grace Faugno and Mary Sciarrone, and the show features their whimsical and artistic cake creations, including a life-size cake shaped like a piano.
“I thought, ‘hey, I could do that,’” Mort said. “I taught myself...it just comes naturally.”
Carey also runs a daycare service. The first cake Mort ever made was for one of the children in Carey’s daycare: a farming scene complete with a frosting and fondant tractor.
“I love the looks on the kids’ faces when they see their cake,” Mort said. “They get so excited.”
What to expect
Customers who want a themed cake simply have to describe their ideal cake to Mort, who then works his magic, creating edible butterflies, fully-edible chocolate Legos and even fondant high-heeled shoes. Seven years into their operation, the Greenwoods have expanded their baking arsenal to include 3D printers, edible paint airbrush guns, every shade of edible coloring imaginable and edible paper for designs.
The back of the Greenwood Deli and Bakery is a fully-stocked cake workshop, and Mort said many a late weeknight are spent baking cakes to be delivered for the weekend, averaging between seven and 10 cakes a week.
“We did two weddings in one weekend once,” Mort said. “That was crazy.”
Community support
One of the most unique aspects of the Greenwood’s cake side-hustle is how well-known their talents are, given that they don’t advertise on television or radio, have no website and use social media sparingly. Many of the photographs on their Facebook page are of fresh sandwiches piled high with meat and fanciful donuts, including maple donuts sprinkled with caramelized bacon bits.
But for a bakery that only bakes custom-ordered multi-tier expertly crafted cakes — like Olympic runner Elle Purrier’s wedding cake — the Greenwood’s reputation has spread far and wide, largely by word-of-mouth.
“Whenever I need a cake for any occasion, I go see Mort,” Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Lynn Cota told the Messenger. “My family is always impressed by them.”
Mort and Cassie set cake prices based on the time and effort it takes, but prioritize remaining affordable for their hometown community of Franklin County. Simple cakes range from $25 to $30 and three-tier wedding cakes often cost around $85 or $90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.