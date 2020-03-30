This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of Vermont's annual statewide Green Up Day when citizens go outside to help clean their communities. However, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the event has been postponed to May 30.
According to a statement from Green Up Vermont, distribution of Green Up Day supplies will happen the first week in May.
“We will be ramping up our communications around coronavirus safety, wearing gloves, protection from ticks and sharp objects, and other things for the next eight weeks. We will be getting information out to the VPA so that school personnel can communicate with students virtually about Green Up Day and their participation in this community service," stated Green Up Executive Director Kate Alberghini.
The statement also announced the launch of an updated App to aid in building virtual teams, instant communication and tracking routes/bags across the state.
"Communication will be an imperative component to handling this community service safely while keeping everyone connected to giving back by Greening Up," Alberghini continued.
The nonprofit described the annual event as an activity that lends itself to social distancing as trash drop-off locations can be managed with little to no close contact among people.
"The essence of Green Up Day, however, is far more than that. It is a sense of commitment to where we live and each other, it is about healthy surroundings, and it is about connecting our communities with a goal for common greatness," Green Up Vermont further said in their statement. "Green Up is a well-loved event that will bring some normalcy to our communities and will help contribute to the physical, social and mental health of Vermonters as much as their Green Up activities will help beautify our state. We look forward to Greening Up safely on May 30."
More information can be found on the Green Up Vermont website at greenupvermont.org.