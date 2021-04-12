ST. ALBANS — Green Up Day in Vermont is a spring tradition where Vermonters head out into their communities to care for the environment residents are so passionate about. And on May 1 this year, there is going to be a local twist on the annual vent.
“After the snow melts, we hunt and search for discarded bottles, cans, tires, plastic and paper trash, and this year, unfortunately, face masks. In addition to this long list, let’s also remember to pick up one of the littlest pieces of trash — cigarette butts,” said Amy Brewer, of the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition. “Cigarette butts remain the #1 littered item worldwide, so although they’re small, they’re significant.”
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition is hoping to encourage folks to clean up as many cigarette butts as possible this Green Up Day with a “Butt Litter Counts” contest.
“Anyone who counts their collected cigarette butts and emails or sends us a Facebook post or message with the results will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. It’s that simple. As you and your household members grab your masks, work gloves, and green trash bags to head out and help beautify our communities, please don’t overlook cigarette butts and other tobacco and vape litter,” Brewer said.
Cigarette butts are made of a plastic material that traps many of the toxins from the burned cigarette. When they are thrown out the window of a car or tossed down in the parking lot or along the sidewalk, they do not break down. They are picked up by the wind, the rain, and/or small curious animals and children. As they are washed or blown around, they frequently end up in waterways where they can release their toxins into the environment.
“And we have no idea the long-term effects of discarded vaping pods on our environment — but we’d rather not find out,” Brewer said.
If you are a smoker or a vaper, please consider quitting. There are free resources at www.802QUITS.org or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. You can also contact NMC’s VT Quit Partner, Chasidy Benjamin, at 524-1227. If you are not quite ready to make a quit attempt, you can help reduce cigarette and vape litter by disposing of your materials properly. The Coalition has reusable pocket ashtrays, which you can access for free by emailing abrewer@nmcinc.org or calling 524-1296.
