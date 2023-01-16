Green Mountain Transit (GMT) has announced that Clayton Clark has been appointed as the next General Manager, effective January 10, 2023.
Mr. Clark has considerable experience as an engaging leader. Throughout his career, he has held several high-level leadership positions, including, most recently, at Converse Home, where he served as Executive Director from 2019-2022.
The GMT Board of Commissioners chose Clayton Clark after an exhaustive search process in which he displayed well how his leadership style would be complementary to the talented transit staff in place at GMT. Throughout his career, Clayton has proved himself to be a servant leader who places a high degree of value on supporting his team and furthering the mission of the organizations he serves.
“We are excited to welcome Clayton to the team, and we’re confident that he will lead our organization long into the future,” said Austin Davis, Chair of the Board of Commissioners. “I’d like to take a moment to thank Jon Moore for his years of service in the General Manager role. The Board is grateful for Jon’s steering the Agency through a global pandemic, among other challenges. We are grateful that Jon will stay on board in the role of Assistant General Manager, where he will lend his years of experience in operational matters.”
The mission of GMT is to promote and operate safe, convenient, accessible, innovative, and sustainable public transportation services in northwest and central Vermont that reduce congestion and pollution, encourage transit-oriented development and enhance the quality of life for all.
