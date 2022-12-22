Green Mountain Power (GMP) is tracking multiple forecasts to prepare for possible very high winds gusting up to 65 MPH across Vermont starting Thursday night and lasting through the day on Friday. Winds of that speed are very dangerous and can tear down trees and lines, causing outages.
This is a very large regional storm that has all of the Midwest and Northeast expecting weather that could cause disruptions. To assist our customers and to support internal GMP lineworkers, GMP has kept external crews in the state that were here helping to restore power during the Nor’easter last week that brought damaging heavy wet snow and outages to Vermont.
“We had tripled our field force before that storm. And we are keeping folks here to serve our customers in preparation for the severe weather currently forecasted for late tomorrow night. Altogether, over 400 lineworkers, along with hundreds more GMP field operations workers are available as needed,” said Mike Burke, VP of Field Operations for GMP.
Forecasters say the massive regionwide weather system heading east will bring the potential for strong winds and rain starting Thursday night, followed by plunging temperatures Friday night causing a flash freeze and potential for flooding. This storm will arrive on the heels of a Nor’easter last week that dumped heavy wet snow over a 36-hour period, tearing down trees and power lines. In terms of outages, that was the third worst storm for GMP in generations, with that cement-like snow doing significant damage across a large portion of the state. GMP crews restored power to more than 119,000 customers during the storm.
“Customers should stay alert to the forecast and to the changing weather conditions over the next few days and be safe, and prepare in advance for expected outages,” said Burke. “We are prepared for the forecast.”
With cold temperatures forecasted, customers should have a plan for where to go if they needed to leave their home, and how they would get there. With extreme high winds, there can also be hazards like flying debris, that make it unsafe for anyone outside, including crews.
To prepare for storms any time of year, GMP recommends customers have some basics on hand including:
- a charged cellphone
- the GMP app on your cellphone
- flashlights with fresh batteries
- bottled water
More storm preparation tips are available on GMP’s website. The GMP app is a great way to report outages, track power restoration times, as well as manage your GMP account from your cellphone. For medical emergencies, always call 911. You can also report outages by calling GMP at 888-835-4672, and through GMP’s online Outage Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.