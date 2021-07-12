The Green Mountain Bicycle Club is getting ready to roll next month with two group bike rides in Franklin County.
The first ride will be centered around covered bridges in Franklin and Lamoille County. There are two routes, a hilly 41 mile route that covers Eden and Johnson and a longer 55 mile route that goes through Montgomery Center and Bakersfield.
The first ride will be held August 1 and start at 8:45 a.m. at Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access. Contact the ride leader, George Thabault at 598-3409 or gthabault@gmail.com if you have any questions.
The second ride will take participants on a 40 mile route to Fairfax and a longer 58 mile route will continue to Shelton instead of returning through St. Albans upon arrival in Fairfax.
The second ride will be held August 8 and start at 8:45 a.m. at Milton High School. Contact the ride leader, Joyce McCutcheon at 893-1690 or mellowmiti@aol.com if you have further questions.
Riders should fill out a waiver of liability for the season and contact the ride leader if the weather is questionable.
