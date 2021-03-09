ST. ALBANS CITY — After 25 years serving the community in St. Albans and surrounding towns, the Greater Burlington YMCA’s child care program in the city will be closing at the end of the month after three months at a temporary location in the city.
In an email Tuesday, Doug Bishop, senior director of marketing and community engagement for the Greater Burlington YMCA, shared a letter with the Messenger that announced the March 31 closure. The letter was also sent to families that utilize the center.
“As difficult as it is to share this news, we know it will be harder for you to receive. It has been our privilege and joy to care for your children, and it breaks our hearts to have to come to this decision. Just as we have always done, we will do our best to support you and your children in the coming weeks as you look for alternative care,” the letter states.
On Dec. 4, a pipe burst at the Tabor building on 75 Lower Welden St., which in addition to housing the childcare program, also housed the service center for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
One week later, the child care program moved to a temporary location at the former Community College of Vermont space at 142 South Main St., anticipating a return to the Tabor building once repairs were made. Last week, the YMCA received a formal notification from the federal government it would not be renewing the lease for the Tabor building, according to the letter.
In an interview with the Messenger on Tuesday, Bishop said the YMCA worked with the city to find an alternate location, but had difficulty finding a space that was both affordable and met child care requirements.
While at the Tabor building, the federal government covered the YMCA’s rent and utility bills. Even with that assistance, the program had increasing difficulty breaking even financially, according to the letter.
“We had a strong and supportive partnership with the government that allowed us to operate without worrying about rent, utilities and other support. It was a program that we operated on a very challenging margin,” Bishop said.
Bishop did not have the rent and utility figures for the facility at 142 South Main St. available Tuesday.
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith said the city had worked with the YMCA to find a suitable facility, but the program had made its budget constraints clear.
Bishop said the facility had a staff of roughly 16, and served 38 children age 1 to 5 from area families.
“As everyone knows, child care is at a premium. And to lose those spots in the whole scheme of things, we’re taking another step back in child care,” Smith told the Messenger.
In the letter, signed by Program Director Pam Fontaine and Interim CEO Marsha Faryniarz, the YMCA thanks the community, which “brought energy, heart, and a true sense of community to our Y Early Childhood Program in St. Albans. We would be remiss not to extend special recognition to our staff, each of them bringing compassion, dedication, skill, and so much more in support of your children and the countless children cared for over our 25-year history.
“We also want to thank the City of St. Albans and the St. Albans Police who went out of their way to welcome us into the temporary space we have used these past three months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.