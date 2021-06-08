Champlain Valley Head Start has received a grant that will help expand its services in Franklin and Grand Isle counties next school year.
CVHS will be able to provide two new in-person programs while also continuing its existing preschool program at the St. Albans Early Learning Center. It also will be able to increase its capacity for the Early Head Start Home-Visiting Program serving families with infants, toddlers, and preschoolers (ages birth to 4 years old). Twenty-seven children will be served due to expanded Early Head Start programs in the area, which include:
• In-person, center-based program: Children in the new center-based programs will attend school Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack daily. There will be one Head Start preschool classroom for 3- and 4-year-olds and two Early Head Start classrooms for toddlers.
• Home-Visiting program: Families who participate in the Early Head Start Home-Visiting Program receive care and early education curriculum from a Head Start family educator with weekly 90-minute, in-home visits. These family educators support parents and children in early learning in their own home. They also help the family connect with other resources and services as needed.
The new center will be located at the former Barlow Street Community Center at 39 Barlow Street in St. Albans.
“Champlain Valley Head Start provides comprehensive early childhood development and family engagement programs that prepare children for the years ahead, as well as support family self-sufficiency,” said Paul Behrman, program director of Champlain Valley Head Start. “We are excited to serve this community and foster connections with local families.”
In September, the program will transition to offer fully in-person services.
“I congratulate Champlain Valley Head Start for applying for and securing federal funding to bring this immensely valuable program to the St. Albans community,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). “Access to Head Start will mean that local families will have access to high quality programming for their children, and additional support services."
