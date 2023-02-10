GRAND ISLE — A Grand Isle man ice-fishing on Lake Champlain died after falling through the ice Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9.
Wayne Alexander, 62, went fishing just before noon Thursday, and when he didn’t return by 6 p.m., a relative found Alexander’s truck parked at the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park.
Emergency crews were called by 8:30 p.m. to try to locate Alexander. They found him an hour later in the water wearing a flotation suit.
Alexander was then taken to the UVM Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious at this time, according to Vermont State Police.
Responding agencies include the Vermont State Police, the Grand Isle and South Hero fire departments, the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department and the AmCare rescue squad.
