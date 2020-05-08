SHELDON – Sheldon is listed as one of seven Vermont communities expected to see expanded Comcast services this year, according to an announcement from Gov. Phil Scott’s office championing the extension of broadband in COVID-19’s wake.
More than 430 homes will be connected throughout seven Vermont towns, according to Scott’s office, with roll out expected to start in summer and be completed by the end of 2020.
In a statement, Scott celebrated the extension as a means of bridging parts of Vermont’s digital divide, where, according to Vermont’s public service department, nearly a quarter of all households lack access to the 25 megabits per second upload speeds cited as the Federal Communications Commission’s benchmark for “advanced telecommunications.”
Those divides have become more pronounced in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state orders intended to stall the disease’s spread made remote work and schooling the norm virtually overnight.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted just about every aspect of our lives and has shown the importance of staying connected through the internet and working to close the digital divide,” Scott said in a statement. “We appreciate Comcast’s partnership and commitment to bringing high-speed internet access to more underserved Vermonters and businesses.”
According to a Dept. of Public Service report mapping broadband accessibility in Vermont, while much of Sheldon’s westernmost arteries saw access to 25 megabits per second upload speeds, much of southernmost and easternmost parts of the town lacked that access.
Aside from Sheldon, the towns of Arlington, Derby, Newport, Salisbury and Winhall were expected to also see an expansion of available Comcast services this year, according to Scott’s office.
The extensions are expected to offer full access to Comcast’s residential and business services.
“As Vermont continues to manage the COVID-19 emergency, we recognize that our company plays an important role in helping residents stay connected and we appreciate the support of Governor Scott and his team, especially during this unprecedented time,” Dennis Matthew, the senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region, said in a statement.