ST. ALBANS—As the Franklin County court faces a backlog of cases, Gov. Phil Scott is rolling out an effort to streamline court operations as part of a statewide public safety enhancement plan.
Scott’s 10-point plan focuses on increasing law enforcement capacity, addressing case backlogs and updating public safety systems to pull back on Vermont’s increasing crime rate.
How those plans play out in Franklin County, however, remains to be seen as the local courts deal with a case backlog and law enforcement agencies struggle with staffing needs.
COVID-19 and the courts
Vermont’s court case backlog began during the COVID-19 pandemic as court administrators shifted to new digital systems, and it’s been a steady uphill climb to resolve the issue, especially as crime rates tick upward across the state.
In Franklin County specifically, the case backlog has resulted in some unprecedented court orders. This past November, Superior Court Judge Martin Maley dismissed over 300 misdemeanor cases from Franklin County’s criminal court to help ease the pressure from a case docket that had grown to a size six times larger than average.
Maley said the court had found hundreds of cases that had been pending for more than a year, and the court’s prior efforts to fix the case backlog weren’t able to make much headway.
“It appears to the court that with each day, more criminal charges are being filed than being resolved,” Maley wrote at the time.
Cases that qualified for dismissal criteria included driving with a suspended license, violations of conditions of release, drug possession, disorderly conduct, retail theft and unlawful mischief.
Scott’s order takes a different approach by trying to both prevent crime and eliminate some of the stopgaps between agencies slowing the court’s down.
State court administrator Terri Corsones said the courts have been contacted by Scott’s office, and they’ve begun implementing different ways to streamline how the courts will work with executive agencies, such as the Department of Corrections, Department of Family Services and Department of Mental Health.
Talks between the agencies and the courts are ongoing, she said.
Many of the challenges, Corsones said, are related to the court’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic when it began to heavily rely on digital processes. While the changes have made it easier for those in court to access hearings online, the shift to digital forced the courts to find different ways of sharing information between agencies.
The rollout of an updated e-filing system, for example, has been full of hiccups, and Corsones said part of the work has been double checking how the data transferred to the new system, known as Odyssey.
The governor’s initiative should help the court system better identify the wrinkles in the system and put additional resources toward figuring out how to smooth them out, Corsones said.
Scott’s initiative also tasks the Attorney General’s Office to assign additional prosecutors, in coordination with state attorneys’ and sheriffs’ offices, to better focus on major crimes such as those associated with drugs and human trafficking.
Preventing violent crimes
On the other side of the equation, local law enforcement agencies—such as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Albans Police Department and the Swanton Police Department—are faced with the challenge of doing more with less thanks to thin staffing margins.
Scott’s order calls for more coordination between state, local and federal agencies to help relieve the weight of the issue, and the state will reach out to recently-retired officers below the mandatory retirement age to see if they could help augment special teams and fill vacancies with the VSP temporarily.
Locally, Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said the SAPD will see benefits from the state’s intelligence sharing and Scott’s newly reconstituted Violence Prevention Taskforce.
The taskforce, made up of senior executive branch officials, will examine how to prevent and deter violent crimes from happening in the first place by looking at potential law reforms and policy changes.
Eliminating the court’s backlog should also help policing indirectly by removing repeat violent offenders through potential incarceration more quickly, Lamothe said.
“Where we will gain locally is with the reduction in the backlog of the court system so that arrests aren’t taking so long to get in front of a judge. By doing so it may curtail repeat offenses with the same offenders. Also, any potential incarceration for serious crimes can be levied in a timely manner,” Lamothe said by email.
Other initiatives outlined in Scott’s public safety enhancement 10-point action plan include expanding the role of the Vermont Intelligence Center, appointing a director of violence prevention and applying the state’s pandemic response model to mental health in order to quickly deploy mental health resources to known repeat offenders.
“Vermont is among the safest, healthiest states in the country, and that remains true today,” Scott said in a press release. “But the fact is, a statewide workforce crisis, coupled with various social and public policy factors have resulted in a spike in criminal activity and these trends are negatively impacting the public safety and welfare of the state. To address this, we need all our law enforcement organizations to work more closely together, get all our intelligence and data on the table, and face this head on.”
