SWANTON — For the fifth consecutive year, Gov. Phil Scott has recognized May 1-7 as Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week.
The State of Vermont recognizes four Western Abenaki tribes: the Elnu Abenaki, the Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation, the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, and the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi St. Francis-Sokoki Band.
“This week we celebrate and honor the heritage and culture of the Abenaki people in Vermont,” Scott said in a press release. “Vermont is stronger for the contributions of Indigenous people.”
Scott’s executive proclamation, signed on April 26, recognizes the four bands and condemns the harms experienced by Vermont and U.S. Indigenous groups.
“Vermont acknowledges and condemns the legal, humanitarian and social harms imposed upon the Abenaki community in the land now known as Vermont,” the proclamation reads. “As well as those harms suffered by the Indigenous communities in the United States.”
Rich Holschuh, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and a representative of the Abenaki Alliance, told the Messenger the recognition shows that Indigenous groups and the Vermont government have a healthy, thriving relationship.
The Abenaki Alliance is a coalition of the four Vermont state-recognized Abenaki groups.
Holschuh said recognition and resolutions like this show living Indigenous communities that Vermont is moving forward from past mistakes. Those have included teaching curriculum that implies Indigenous groups did not historically reside in Vermont or were wiped out entirely by European colonization.
“Change comes slowly,” Holschuh said. “We’ve gotten to where we are now, where the governor is acknowledging [Indigenous groups] regularly.”
Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) released a joint press release on April 28, recognizing the “centuries-old culture and rich heritage of the Abenaki people, and the descendants of the Western Abenaki Tribes that originally inhabited the land we now call Vermont.”
The Vermont House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution on May 2, recognizing the negative impact of the Vermont Eugenics Survey and resulting state-sanctioned sterilizations in the 1930s. The resolution also apologized for the impacts of the 1931 sterilization legislation and recognized the “enduring bond” Indigenous groups have “with the land and waters of Vermont.”
“Recognizing the contributions of Native Americans in Vermont that continue to profoundly influence many aspects of our shared histories while protecting and strengthening Abenaki heritage is an important reminder that we are thriving and providing a brighter future for the next generations,” Holschuh said in a press release.
Holschuh said people can learn more about Vermont’s Indigenous groups by visiting tribal websites and resources.
To learn more about the Abenaki of Missisquoi, visit www.abenakination.com. For Vermont’s Abenaki Alliance, visit www.abenakialliance.com.
