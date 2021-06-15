With more than 80 percent of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Phil Scott removed all state COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday. The State of Emergency will expire at midnight Tuesday.
The governor signed an Executive Order that does the following:
• Maintains the National Guard’s Active Services status "for ongoing support and management of the response."
• Extends Vermont’s access to federal funding for "expanded emergency non-congregate housing and feeding programs."
• Allows bars and restaurants to continue pick-up and delivery of alcoholic beverages for the two-week period between the expiration of the Emergency Declaration and July 1, when recently enacted legislation makes it permanent.
All state restrictions have been lifted, though some situations are governed by federal guidelines, like public transportation and long-term care facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.