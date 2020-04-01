MONTPELIER — While the number of cases of COVID-19 in Vermont continues to grow, the state’s health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the response to the global pandemic has been going well here in Vermont.
Levine spoke at Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference on Wednesday, during which the governor continued to encourage Vermonters to follow his emergency orders while speaking of how Vermonters have a history of helping and supporting one another in times of crisis.
Asked about what was going well, Levine said, “There’s a lot of good public health boots on the ground work that’s occurring.”
Levine said he has observed Vermonters complying with the governor’s orders. “When you drive around or walk around, it’s lonely,” Levine said. “And that’s how it should be.”
Vermont has received an influx of personal protective equipment and now has the means to begin testing those with mild and moderate symptoms, both of which Levine cited as good news. While the greater level of testing will result in increases in the number of people diagnosed, it will enable those diagnosed to properly quarantine themselves and those who have had contact with them to understand their level of risk, Levine explained.
“I’m not trying to put a silver lining on an epidemic, but there are good things happening,” Levine said.
As a result of the social distancing taking place across the state, Scott said, “We may have fewer cases. That’s our hope. It won’t look like success.”
Fifteen Vermonters have now died of COVID-19 and 321 people who have tested positive for the virus. Currently, 10-12 percent of the tests performed each day are positive, up from less than five percent when testing began, Levine said.
Eight care facilities or housing complexes serving seniors have had cases. Seniors and those with other health conditions are at the highest risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Levine said he expects that number to increase and that none should have a “scarlet letter.”
Testing of all staff and residents at the Burlington Health and Rehab Center, the first nursing home to report an outbreak, began on Wednesday. Initially, the state was not testing everyone at the facility. That changed because more cases appeared in both staff and residents, Levine said. Testing will allow better separation of patients in different parts of the facility to limit the spread, he explained.
It is, however, unlikely that testing of everyone will occur at other facilities. Each outbreak and facility is different. Some, he noted, are essentially apartment buildings in which all of the residents are over a certain age, such as Pinecrest at Essex. Other facilities have medical staff actively providing care.
Public health teams are being sent to each location, Levine said.
Scott began his remarks by thanking Vermonters for the way they’re responding to this crisis. He quoted former Gov. Deanne Davis as saying, “Vermonters have always had a strong sense of duty to their neighbors.”
“We’re seeing that,” Scott said. “We take care of each other through tough times, putting the needs of others ahead of our own.”
“It’s difficult to ask for more, but that’s what we need,” the governor said, before asking those with medical experience to volunteer for the medical reserve corps.
People can sign up at vermont.gov/volunteer.
The state is also asking people who may be able to help with other needs such as delivering food to sign up as well. At this point the state is simply gathering names of those who may be able to help.
The hope is that the state will not need to call upon the medical reserve corps, but as with the medical surge sites, it’s better to have them in place and not need them, Scott explained.
Scott also addressed the hardship many Vermonters are experiencing, from the emotional impacts of social isolation to fears for loved ones and concerns about financial security now and in the future. “I know how hard this is. It’s hard for all of us,” he said.
Since the crisis began the state has taken steps to slowly increase the requirements on people to stay home and away from one another, with the most recent order issued Tuesday instructing large stores that sell both essential and non-essential items to cease sales of non-essential items except online and at curbside.
The intent of that instruction was to stop people from congregating in stores shopping for items they don’t need, he explained.
“There are very real costs of this crisis,” Scott said, speaking of lost jobs and closed businesses. There is also assistance coming, which was detailed by representatives from the Department of Labor and the Agency of Commerce. See accompanying stories for that information.
When asked, Scott said further measures, such as a ban on evictions, is possible, though he said that with the aid which is coming people should be able to pay their rent.
“Nothing is off the table if it helps Vermonters and our businesses weather this storm,” the governor said. Concluding his remarks by saying, “We’re going to get through this and we’re going to do it together… because we’re all united and we’re Vermont strong.”