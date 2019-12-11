MONTPELIER – In a statement issued Tuesday night, Gov. Phil Scott celebrated an announcement that the Trump administration and Democratic leadership from the House of Representatives had come to an agreement on a redrafting of the U.S. – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“It is encouraging to hear that Congress and the Trump Administration are working towards finalizing the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement,” Scott said in a statement.
The USCMA is a renegotiated update of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, a free trade agreement originally passed in the 1990s governing economic relations between the three largest North American nations.
House Democrats announced Tuesday they would support USMCA following negotiations with the Trump administration, which had successfully negotiated the trade agreement last year.
While the Mexican government had approved USMCA, both the U.S. Congress and the Canadian parliament have yet to approve the trade agreement.
Scott previously called for the passage of USMCA, joining New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu in issuing a joint statement supporting the trade agreement this summer in light of Vermont’s and New Hampshire’s respective economic ties to Canada in particular.
“On behalf of the residents of our states, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with Canada under the new agreement and we urge Congress to give it prompt consideration and move swiftly forward with ratification,” the two governors wrote.
In his statement Tuesday, Scott reiterated that the agreement was important for Vermont due to its implications with Canada.
“This new trade deal is a significant improvement over NAFTA, which is important because Canada is Vermont’s top trade partner,” Scott said. “It will help Vermont businesses and expand access for Vermont dairy farmers to Canadian markets. It will also strengthen intellectual property protections, fair trade and environmental standards, and lead to better infrastructure to transport goods through the New England region and beyond.”
Canada remains Vermont’s largest export market, importing $1.3 billion in goods from the Green Mountain State in 2018, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
In their announcement Tuesday, Democrats supporting the renegotiated USMCA championed stronger labor and environmental standards added to the deal and the removal of provisions limiting the production of generic prescription drugs.
Trump, who campaigned on revisiting America’s trade relationships and was often critical of NAFTA, celebrated on Twitter, writing early Tuesday morning, “Looking like very good Democrat support for USMCA. That would be great for our Country!”
Scott concluded his statement Tuesday with praise for what appeared to be a return to bipartisan governance in the renegotiation of USMCA.
“It is refreshing to see much-needed bipartisan progress on this trade agreement,” Scott said. “The Trump Administration deserves credit for its work on this important agreement, and I hope Congress will follow through with ratification.”
The governments of Canada and Mexico participated in the renegotiation of USMCA, and representatives from all three countries signed the revised agreement Tuesday during a meeting in Mexico.
USMCA would still need to pass through the legislatures of all three countries before formally going into effect.