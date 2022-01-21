SWANTON — What could more than $1 million do for Swanton?
The Village trustees and Town selectboard met on Jan. 13 to discuss how to possibly spend the two municipalities’ incoming American Rescue Plan Act money.
“We’ve been talking about getting together as two boards for a while,” Village Manager Reg Beliveau said.
The village has received $354,794 in ARPA funds so far, and will receive even more in a two-year timespan. The town will receive $650,000 in combined installments after their second payment.
In total, the municipalities will receive $1.2 million in funds to use on projects like a new water and sewer system and the expansion of the Franklin County Airport.
The U.S. Treasury issued over 400 pages of rules for how ARPA funds can be spent, and the two boards spent part of last Thursday’s special meeting dissecting the terms and conditions. Town and village administrators asked that the public be patient as they await further guidance from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
“We just ask everyone to be patient,” Town Administrator Brian Savage said.
Water and sewer
Board members discussed potentially spending ARPA dollars on the installment of a new water and sewer system at Exit 20 off of Route 89. The prospective development would require the collaboration of Swanton and St. Albans Town. The results, officials said, would financially benefit the village and town both in profit and tax base.
“St. Albans Town has tried to do some work with the City [of St. Albans], but they could never come to an agreement,” town selectboard member Earl Fournier said.
“They reached out to us,” Beliveau said. “I think part of the reason is they know we can work together. I think that’s important. We can hang our hat on that.”
Developing water and sewer at Exit 20 would free up other areas that had been considered for the development to then be designated as agricultural areas. The spot off the highway would not only be central, but a water and sewer system for St. Albans Town that is separate from its current, which is operated and regulated by the City.
“This is something that we’re very interested in participating in,” Fournier said. “I think there’s a big benefit for both Swanton Town and Village.”
Any profit made from the new collaborative water and sewer system could then be used to benefit infrastructure in Swanton.
Trustees President Neil Speer agreed, saying the investment would likely benefit the tax base. St. Albans Town has already reached out about the project, and Speer and Fournier urged officials to consider the project while ARPA funding is available.
“This could be a win-win situation for all of us,” Speer said.
Officials agreed that next steps include consultations with engineers and contractors about the development.
The Franklin County Airport
Beliveau announced that the town of Highgate had officially received its Northern Borders Regional Grant for $500,000. The grant will support water and sewer extension from the Missisquoi Valley School District in Swanton to the Vermont Department of Transportation location across from the airport.
The airport, which is slated to extend its runway in the coming year, would also benefit, and would be relieved of its current well and septic system as a result.
Construction of the new section of the airport will begin in 2023, and will take several years to complete.
