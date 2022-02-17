MONTPELIER — The disagreement over the City of St. Albans affiliation fee has entered the Vermont Statehouse.
Under a bill sponsored by
Sen. Jeanette White (D-Putney) – Senate Bill 176 – any such water fees as the affiliation fee would require voter approval before implementation, and state senators on the Senate Committee on Government Operations heard their first round of testimony on the bill Tuesday afternoon.
The affiliation fee program has sat at the
center of the city and town’s longstanding dispute over sewer/water use. In simplified terms, the fee itself is an extra annual cost paid to the city by town property owners who connected to the city’s water/sewer system after 2015
The affiliation fee is charged to 23 users and brings in roughly $100,000 per year to the city’s $10 million annual budget.
The Town of St. Albans has argued that the program is municipal overreach by the city, and the City of St. Albans has argued that it’s the cost of doing business outside of city limits.
In the years since the affiliation fee was introduced, those arguments have become more complicated as local leaders continue to refine their points. For that reason, the committee spent much of its Tuesday meeting listening to St. Albans community leaders explain their positions on the complicated program.
Sen. Corey Parent (who is also a Town of St. Albans employee) introduced the bill. Legislative Counsel Tucker Anderson then explained the nuts and bolts of the bill, followed by Ed and Sally Groff, a couple affected by the fee who presented their comments.
St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso and St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud were then given time to explain their points of view on the affiliation fee program.
“This is an extraordinary example of taxation without representation, which is why my neighbors and I support the intent of S.B. 176,” Deso said. “While the city of St. Albans may be the owner operator of the utility, we know it's a result of collective resources. My neighbors and I believe again that this infrastructure is a public good.”
Deso, who is also one of the 23 property owners who pay the fee, said he was not representing the town because his comments were not vetted by town staff.
Cloud’s comments centered around the historical back-and-forth experienced by the two entities and how the affiliation fee has been a result of unresolved tensions.
“The [Town of St. Albans] has one of the lowest tax rates in the state. The tax rate is 40 cents and their grand list is one of the largest. And that's in direct result to two critical strengths that they have – a ton of land right by the interstate with access to water and wastewater without having to pay anything for that water and wastewater,” Cloud said. “So, economists call those free riders. For us, it's been a huge equity issue that we sought to redress in the relationship between the two communities.”
The Senate Committee on Government Operations plans to hear more on the bill from Karen Horn, director of public policy & advocacy at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and Ben Montross,the drinking water program manager at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, before taking any action.
The entire conversation on the state’s approach to the affiliation fee can be found below. The discussion begins at 1:04:00:
VIDEO
Comments from Parent, the Groffs, Deso and Cloud can be read in full below.
Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans):
“I won't take up too much time understanding we're late. But this really kind of came about this summer when Sen. White and I were having lunch one day and talking about an issue that's long been happening in between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town. And really with the Groffs who are on today about a fee that's on their properties in St. Albans town.
And Representative Dickinson's had a bill for a number of years in the House on this topic. And you know, we live in a Dillon's rule state, and when we give authority to towns, we decide, you know, really what, what we want towns to be able to do. And we're seeing a deployment of once in a generation resources to build water and sewer infrastructure.
And, and so I thought, you know, you're going to see a lot of communities over this, you know, throughout the state of Vermont, spend dollars on water and sewer in the coming years. And are we going to do it in the most effective way possible? How do we try to get it out? You know, Senator Clarkson and I, we've talked about density requirements, and Senator Ram Hinsdale and I had that discussion, the importance of trying to get more housing, and realistically, that's what water and sewer infrastructure does is allow for more dense housing to happen.
And, you know, I think the other piece is representative democracy. I think we all believe in that. And so when people, you know, this isn’t a discussion in my mind about someone wanting to pay for a service or not wanting to pay for a service, it's a discussion on what do we allow utilities of one entity to effectively be able to charge people, and then do we, should we as a state allow utilities to charge for something that isn't needed to run a utility, but goes into a general fund versus into an operational fund.
No one argues that utilities should be able to charge what they need to be able to operate. So we kind of you know, and I actually just talked to Jeff Weinberger this morning. And Senator Calmore was in on that, before we went live on something and you know, we talked about what Rutland City has done with other municipalities and how they've entered into agreements. And it's been a short term agreement, never perpetual, a fee.
So here in St. Albans, we have a perpetual property tax on properties that hook up to water and sewer that go into a general fund of a separate municipality. It's something maybe a developer has entered into, but as you'll hear from the Groffs, it was never something that was brought up to them or that they agreed to and they have no recourse in a place for, I think four cents was added to that fee in the past year. So you know, that fee/tax, whatever you’re going to call it, can go up without their control, not to pay for utility that they're a part of, but to pay for another municipality.
And as a state, I think it's a discussion we ought to have as we invest more and more into these water and sewer infrastructure projects. What do we want to allow? Because it's a matter of time this will happen in other municipalities if we allow it to stand, maybe we want to allow it to stand but I think we want to look at it closely and understand how this works. And if it's something that the state of Vermont wants to either bless or to change, so I'll let, you know, the City of St. Albans argue their merits of the program and I’ll let the Town of St. Albans and the residents argue their side of it. and you guys can decide but I think it's worth the discussion here in the legislature.”
Comments from the Groffs – spoken by Sally Groff.
“We are Ed and Sally Groff. We did submit a written testimony and I can just give you a quick rundown of what's going on, and see if you have any questions. We do live in St. Albans town, we get our water from St. Albans city. In September along with our regular water bill, which does have a flat rate and does have a usage rate, we received a second bill. The second bill is for what the city calls an affiliation fee water and sewer. It in essence almost doubles the amount of water that we need, the amount that we need to pay for water and sewer. So six of us in a village of 33 are paying twice as much as everybody else. This fee was never disclosed to us in our real estate transaction 18 months before, nor in multiple conversations with the St. Albans city water and sewer department.
It comes annually. The monies for this fee do not go to the water and sewer department. They're deposited into the general fund. They're calculated in exactly the same way as property taxes. Right now, it's 32 cents per 100. That can increase of course as our property value increases, but the city council can also increase that 32 cents based on whatever percentage, the city's tax rate goes up. We have absolutely no control over that in any way, shape, or form – with a vote, a way to grieve – do we have an option to get water or sewer from any other place.
That fee is being charged to 23 businesses and residences only. Somehow they have used a criteria and picked up only the 23 of us to send bills to. The criteria that they have established and the ordinance is inequitable.
It is based on when your house was built and or when you signed onto the sewer water system. It's not even across the board. We all know of places that could have gotten this bill and did not equitably charge, right?
There are penalties, they will put a lien on your property, they will charge you late penalty fees. And our neighbor Sue, who's sitting off to the side [of the Zoom screen], actually received a letter threatening to shut off from the water and sewer department when she asked the city for more information about this.
There is absolutely no way in the ordinance to grieve this, no way to question it. It's
in violation of wording in the city charter, which states that the city is allowed to choose and create fees, etc fees, taxes, etc. within the city limits. When it talks about the water department there is wording that says that money has to go to the water and sewer department. And again, as we've stated that that is not the case.
The couple of exchanges with Representative McCarthy and City Manager Dominic Cloud. They mentioned in those exchanges that the city tax rate is a lot more – about 90 plus cents than the town tax rate– which is 40 plus cents. We have no vote over tax rates. So we are not involved in those state rights being established in any way shape or form.
They did mention that this fee is to equalize that. We don't understand how that's going to work by billing 23 businesses and residences. They also in all and both of their emails indicated that what we should do to solve this is to go to our town Select Board and ask them to pay the fee. In our minds what that's doing is using us in the middle of a decade's long dispute. That's not, you know, not a solution in our minds to this problem.
In an article on October 26, Vermont Digger article, Mr. Cloud indicated that the monies from the affiliation fee program go into the city's general fund that pays for city services such as fire and police. Again, we don't have a vote in either of those things or any way of contributing to that. And in recent email exchange with Sue, Mr. McCarthy said that he doesn't believe that this is a legislative issue– that it needs to be solved by the between the city and town
And trust me I really wish that they could have done that. But since they have not done that, we feel that there are multiple reasons why it is a legislative issue. 1. The question about whether it's appropriate for the city charter. You all are very involved in city charters. If it's inappropriate, that's one of the ones. The other reason is in our minds that for a city to create a fee like this outside of its own boundaries and borders sets a precedent, that would be very, very concerning to us. They have unilaterally decided on a fee. So this didn't go through the town board. It has nothing to do with the town. The unilateral decision to create such a fee to us creates a precedent that I don't think we want in the state of Vermont.
We personally find this at best to be a municipality overreaching their authority. And at worst, we find it as a municipality that's in direct violation of its charter. And actually, since we have no representation, we feel it's against the Constitution. “
“It's taxation without representation,” Ed Groff added.
Town of St. Albans Selectboard Chair, Brendan Deso:
“Thank you, Senator White, members of the Senate Government Operations Committee. Thank you for taking the time to hear my testimony on this issue. And specifically what has made this legislation a necessity for the state of Vermont? We kind of need to tell you we are currently in a time when federal, state recovery dollars are prioritizing the importance of access to clean public, water and sewer infrastructure and a dual effort to clean our waterways and spur economic development. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in an interesting, seemingly insurmountable predicament in St. Albans.
Before I dive in, please allow me to clarify that while I am the chair of the St. Albans Town select board and have been for about three years now, I'm not here in an official capacity on behalf of our municipality or select board. Town staff and other officials haven't viewed or approved this testimony. And for that reason, I'm here with you today as a private citizen. I want to start by saying that this is not a case where residents and business owners in the town of St. Albans are not willing to pay our fair share to utilize infrastructure owned by a neighboring municipality. We are asking you all to provide us with a path to access infrastructure we don't own for free. We're asking you to clarify the powers bound to public utilities, and specifically the ability for one municipality to levy a property tax on property in a separate municipality. We need to answer a straightforward question. Shall the state of Vermont allow one municipal entity to tax property in a separate and distinct municipality without voter approval and selectboard consent? or quite frankly at all?
Since 2015, the City of St. Albans has required that a property located outside of its borders that wishes to utilize its municipal water and or sewer infrastructure pay the affiliation fee. Only allocations awarded since 2015 are subject to this fee. All allocations awarded prior to 2015 are not subjected to the fee.
Users whose allocation predates the affiliation fee ordinance pay only quarterly fees based on allocation usage at a rate of about 12% higher than users located in St. Albans city. So any allocation awarded before 2015 just pays for their usage based on allocation and their actual use, and they pay that at a rate of about 12% higher than what a St Albans city user would pay.
And those monies are directed to the utility segregated fund that are used for utility maintenance and operation expenses. The affiliation fee is annual and in perpetuity, and it's in addition to 1000s of dollars in normal one time allocation fees, as well as standard quarterly utility bills based on allocation usage. The affiliation fee began in 2015 at 28 cents per $100 of property value, and was unilaterally raised to 32 cents by the St Albans City Council last year.
The revenue our sister municipality receives from its affiliation fees is not used to fund the service of providing water and sewer, but instead, is deposited in the City of St. Albans general fund. To clarify, the City of St. Albans charges $5,000 per hookup as a one time allocation fee, charges quarterly utility fees based on allocation usage. And on top of that, they've imposed this 32 cent per 100 fee that they deposit into the general fund and spend commingle with other revenues received from property taxes levied against their own grand list. Please allow me to be clear when I say that my neighbors and I have zero problem with paying the quarterly utility fees that are required of us based on allocation usage. However, we believe that this fee, which is billed annually based on assessed value, and deposited into the general fund, is an overreach requiring legislative corrective action.
In my senior year of high school, I was able to intern with some members of the Franklin County delegation, and I distinctly remember then representative Carolyn Branagan of Georgia making the argument that a tax is not a fee and a fee is not a tax. A fee pays for a service and fees need to be raised to pay for the cost of providing that service. The City of St. Albans affiliation fee violates that rule because it is not raised to offset the cost of providing water and sewer to residents and businesses in the Town of St. Albans, the Town of Swanton, the Town of Georgia, or the Town of Fairfield. It's not based on usage or anticipated usage, the cost of running the utility. It is a penny rate on property values. It uses the exact mechanism used for local and statewide education property taxes, and it ends up in a general fund, not a segregated utility fund. It in no way supports the operation of the utility because those who pay it also pay quarterly fees to offset those costs.
My neighbors and I believe this infrastructure is a public good. The federal government and state government have invested millions of dollars in that infrastructure from the lens that it is a public good. Specifically here in St Albans town, my neighbors and I subsidize this infrastructure several ways. Two of the most notable being that the water treatment plant and the sewer treatment plant owned and operated by the city of St. Albans are physically located in the town and are not assessed property taxes or land lease fees at all.
And the sewer treatment plant actually has a direct discharge point in St. Albans Bay, that sends, based off the public reports that I've read, roughly 2400 pounds of phosphorus per year into our waters. The infrastructure is worth 10s of millions of dollars, but there's no tax revenue to us. We and our children are saddled with the ongoing pollution and future costs of remediation. And these subsidies in our mind are only allowed to persist because its infrastructure is a public good, or at least it should be.
We have residents and business owners across our community paying property tax to a neighboring municipal government without having an opportunity to be represented in that government. This is an extraordinary example of taxation without representation, which is why my neighbors and I support the intent of S.176. While the city of St. Albans may be the owner operator of the utility, we know it's a result of collective resources. My neighbors and I believe again that this infrastructure is a public good.
You know, this direct discharge point in St Albans Bay – St. Albans Bay is the focal point of the only registered village center in our town. And that creates a big hindrance to us. That's something that we have accepted out of the lens that this infrastructure is a public good. So I'd like to point out that if and when this affiliation fee is deemed illegal, either through legislative or court action, the City of St Albans affiliation fee ordinance automatically puts a moratorium in place on new allocations awarded outside of the city.
So again, if this fee is struck down one way or another, this ordinance that imposes this fee automatically places a moratorium on new allocations awarded outside of the municipality's borders. So if I may suggest, in addition to S.176, for your consideration, it would be that if a municipality has excess capacity in their water and sewer system, and sets in place a moratorium of new allocations awarded outside of its borders, that that municipality should no longer be eligible for grant funding or low interest loans from the State of Vermont for such a facility. I also ask that you please clarify the language that even if the revenue is collected by a fee calculated by assessed value, and it goes solely to the utility, that it would still require voter approval before those revenues to be diverted, spent on anything not utility related. And lastly, Senator Parent mentioned Vermont is a Dillon rule state. It's your right as a general assembly to decide if this infrastructure with excess capacity ready to be realized should be put to work on behalf of statewide and regional economic and environmental goals? Or if this infrastructure should instead be treated as a municipal profit center?
I'm of the belief that this infrastructure built and upgraded almost exclusively with state and federal dollars is a public good. And that if you were to take action to clarify and cauterize that fact, you'd be doing every Vermonter in Vermont business a great service. So thank you again for your time. I appreciate your interest in ending this harmful precedent being set in our community before it spreads throughout our great state. And I'm more than happy to answer any questions that you have."
City of St. Albans City Manager, Dominic Cloud
“Good afternoon. Thanks for the time. Thank you. Um, I think I can provide some context and explanation and perhaps answer some of the questions along the way. I've been the city manager in St. Albans for 15 years. And for all 15 of it, we've been wrangling with the Town of St. Albans over water and sewer. And I'll tell you some of the history of that. It won’t be long, I can do the whole thing in 10 minutes. But I'd like to provide context for why we have the affiliation fee program, talk about the litigation that led to the affiliation fee and propose an alternative that I think would be a lot simpler than this bill that you're considering.
Water and sewer infrastructure, as Senator Parent alluded to, is fundamentally about growth. It's extremely expensive. The city's water and wastewater plants, conservatively estimating, the cheapest you could possibly ever do it, just for the plants, it's worth $50 million. It doesn't include any of the transmission and collection systems and either pump station. It’s $50 million. It's not been supported by the federal government and state government exclusively. A good chunk of it has been supported by the City of St. Albans directly through their taxes back before we had rates. We've been at this since 1892. And then most recently, through bond votes. The security on those bonds are general obligation bonds. It's the city's Grand list. That's the security on those bonds. We just put $25 million alone into the plant, into the wastewater plant.
St Albans Town has no water and wastewater infrastructure. They are very serious about growth. And their grand list is one of the largest in the state. They also have one of the lowest tax rates in the state. The tax rate is 40 cents and their grand list is one of the largest. And that's in direct result to two critical strengths that they have – a ton of land right by the Interstate with access to water and wastewater without having to pay anything for that water and wastewater.
So, economists call those free riders. For us, it's been a huge equity issue that we sought to redress in the relationship between the two communities. The city's tax base is half the size of the towns. Our tax rate is twice the size of the town. So round numbers ours is $1. This upcoming town meeting we hit a buck.
The town's continues to hover around 40 cents. So you got a 60-cent spread there and the affiliation fee, and it is a fee, is designed to fill that gap. I want to pause there and take a tour through the early years in St. Albans and how we got to this affiliation fee program. When I arrived, there was a lawsuit over unequal rates – that 12% Brandon referenced stuck in the craw of Albans town officials and they were suing the city.
We settled that lawsuit with an agreement that said: ‘Why don't you guys buy into the system? Buy in and buy a large allocation and then you can dole it out to whomever you choose. We’ll sell you enough for 200 houses. That's a million dollars and in exchange, we will equalize rates. We planned for 18 months, and when it came time to implement on June 30, the town showed up with a check, not for a million, but for $5000 – enough for one house – and said: “You darn well better equalize rates. We’ve given you enough for one house. We’ll pay the rest as we need. Forget about the time value of money. We're going to convert this to a pay as you go program.’ The city refused. The town sued for breach of contract. Judge Pearson found that no contract was formed because the parties didn't have a meeting of the minds. We went back to the drawing board to try to figure out how could we work together to resolve this. I call it the Doubletree Accord, we holed up at the DoubleTree hotel for two or three days with all of our lawyers and community leaders and mediators to try to find a resolution. And that and the city's position was, ‘Look, you either need to buy in. Or you need to share some of the revenues that result from the growth in your tax base using our infrastructure. So if you can't write a check and buy in, then let's create a revenue sharing program. Well, news of that potential revenue sharing program began to leak out amongst the development community in St. Albans Town. The select board chair was a prominent developer at the time. And while we were discussing that, all of a sudden, we began to get a lot of calls at City Hall for new water and wastewater allocations. There was a run on water and wastewater allocations before the rules changed.
When the city realized that we can't simultaneously negotiate for water and sewer while we're continuing to provide water and sewer. You don't get to live in the house while you're deciding if you want to buy it. So we enacted a moratorium. No new hookups outside the city. And that lasted for a few years. And we continued to see if there was a path forward.
I got to the altar several times on possible deals. And just when that was about to happen, oftentimes there was an election in the town and you'll be right back to square zero. The town has never asked put it to their voters to buy in. And eventually, the development pressure in the outlying areas got pretty severe. Remember that the town is absolutely prime development real estate.
And the development community began to say we're willing to pay for it. And the concept for an affiliation fee emerged. And it was expressly designed as a fee, as a contractual arrangement between us and the developer. Cities enter contractual arrangements all the time. Once we leave our borders, we're no longer a government. Our willingness to serve is based on the contractual terms we're able to to arrive at, just like Green Mountain Power, or Vermont Gas, no obligation to serve. The cable companies, they decide whether they're going to come into a territory or not based on the terms you're willing to offer. Were similarly situated.
So we created the affiliation fee program, and it's very analogous to an associate membership. Full membership means being in the city to come into the city, do your development there, and you'll pay a tax rate of nearly a buck. In March, it'll be a buck per 100. Or you can sit just outside the city and cherry pick our services. But if you want to affiliate, it's going to be 32 cents per 100. The choice is the property owners. The choice is the developers. They're not forced to do it in any way. They can go with a septic. They can go with the well. But they always choose the affiliation fee.
Now there's been some problems between the development the Groffs are in and the developer, in his communication with them. We see that? We acknowledge that there's some things we could do better in our process. We've talked about, agreed to do quarterly billings, instead of one bill at the end of the year. We're not saying that it's a perfect system. But it reflects the art of the possible. It reflects years and years of trying to get the Town of St Albans to contribute. And they've steadfastly been unable to contribute.
The smoothest flowing water here is for the Town of St. Albans to pay the affiliation fee. If I walked into any rural community in Vermont whose struggling with growing their population, struggling with growing their tax base, and said, ‘ I don't need you to put up any money. I don't need you to take any risk. But if development comes that uses your water and sewer, you pay 32 cents per 100.’ They couldn't get their checkbooks out fast enough. That is one heck of a deal.
The entire bill to the town that the city draws in for the affiliated properties in St. Albans town, it's about $100,000. Can you imagine having access to $50 million worth of infrastructure for $100,000 a year?. Certainly it grows over time, but that is one heck of a deal.
That's the outline of the program. A couple of things, I just want to clarify. For the record, we do pay property tax and St Albans town on all of our facilities.
The affiliation fee is not without an offsetting equalization rate, those that haven't affiliated because their developments existed before we changed the program, they pay a higher rate. They pay the 12% higher, that's been referenced. And so once you join the Club, once you affiliate, you're equalized, and for purposes of water and sewer bills, you're treated just like a city resident. That's the nut of it.
It reflects the art of the possible on a long standing dispute between the two communities. And if you look at it on a dollar-for-dollar basis, there's never been a sweeter deal offered to a community to have water and wastewater. Happy to answer any questions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.