Screenshot of the committee meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 15.

MONTPELIER — The disagreement over the City of St. Albans affiliation fee has entered the Vermont Statehouse.

Under a bill sponsored by Sen. Jeanette White (D-Putney) – Senate Bill 176 – any such water fees as the affiliation fee would require voter approval before implementation, and state senators on the Senate Committee on Government Operations heard their first round of testimony on the bill Tuesday afternoon.

The affiliation fee program has sat at the center of the city and town’s longstanding dispute over sewer/water use. In simplified terms, the fee itself is an extra annual cost paid to the city by town property owners who connected to the city’s water/sewer system after 2015

The affiliation fee is charged to 23 users and brings in roughly $100,000 per year to the city’s $10 million annual budget.

The Town of St. Albans has argued that the program is municipal overreach by the city, and the City of St. Albans has argued that it’s the cost of doing business outside of city limits.

In the years since the affiliation fee was introduced, those arguments have become more complicated as local leaders continue to refine their points. For that reason, the committee spent much of its Tuesday meeting listening to St. Albans community leaders explain their positions on the complicated program. 

Sen. Corey Parent (who is also a Town of St. Albans employee) introduced the bill. Legislative Counsel Tucker Anderson then explained the nuts and bolts of the bill, followed by Ed and Sally Groff, a couple affected by the fee who presented their comments. 

St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso and St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud were then given time to explain their points of view on the affiliation fee program.

“This is an extraordinary example of taxation without representation, which is why my neighbors and I support the intent of S.B. 176,” Deso said. “While the city of St. Albans may be the owner operator of the utility, we know it's a result of collective resources. My neighbors and I believe again that this infrastructure is a public good.”

Deso, who is also one of the 23 property owners who pay the fee, said he was not representing the town because his comments were not vetted by town staff.

Cloud’s comments centered around the historical back-and-forth experienced by the two entities and how the affiliation fee has been a result of unresolved tensions.

“The [Town of St. Albans] has one of the lowest tax rates in the state. The tax rate is 40 cents and their grand list is one of the largest. And that's in direct result to two critical strengths that they have – a ton of land right by the interstate with access to water and wastewater without having to pay anything for that water and wastewater,” Cloud said. “So, economists call those free riders. For us, it's been a huge equity issue that we sought to redress in the relationship between the two communities.”

The Senate Committee on Government Operations plans to hear more on the bill from Karen Horn, director of public policy & advocacy at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and Ben Montross,the drinking water program manager at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, before taking any action.

The entire conversation on the state’s approach to the affiliation fee can be found below. The discussion begins at 1:04:00:

Comments from Parent, the Groffs, Deso and Cloud can be read in full below.

