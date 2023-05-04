MONTPELIER — To seek accountability for Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials, the Vermont General Assembly has launched its own special investigation into the actions of Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
An upcoming bill is set to establish a special committee to look into allegations against the two Franklin County officials.
State Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City) said the move is the result of months of deliberation by the legislature to determine what could be done to better regulate Vermont’s sheriffs and other county officials.
After running into statutory roadblocks, the singular recourse, he said, is for the general assembly to follow the guidelines set by the Vermont state constitution, which gives the legislature impeachment powers.
“The charge against Grismore, coupled with financial investigations into his office and the complaints we’re hearing from municipal officials with contracts, led me to advocate for taking action,” McCarthy said.
Grismore is currently being charged with a simple assault following an incident where he allegedly kicked a man in custody. The case is still pending.
Questions of improper use of funds in his office have also been raised by state auditor Doug Hoffer.
As for Lavoie, news broke just this week that the department of state’s attorneys had asked him to resign on two occasions after an independent investigation confirmed allegations of his misconduct against office staff.
According to John Campbell, the executive director for the Department of State’s Attorneys & Sheriffs, the investigation into Lavoie’s office unearthed “repeated discriminatory comments and actions” that created a hostile environment for staff, which is mostly women.
Lavoie has called the characterization a “false narrative.”
“I am the same guy that I have been all that time, and I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times,” he told the press on Tuesday.
Special committee
To kick start potential impeachment proceedings, the special investigative committee will consist of seven representatives from across the state.
McCarthy said the new bipartisan committee would hear evidence and have additional subpoena powers to pull in testimony and information on both cases.
The body, however, would not pursue any criminal investigation, as defined by the courts. Since impeachment proceedings are a political process, McCarthy said the state is more concerned about holding local county officials responsible for any potential actions related to maladministration.
“Franklin County deserves law enforcement leaders who perform their obligations with the highest professional and ethical standards. It is critical that we have accountability and transparency in our democracy,” McCarthy said.
The group would also meet outside of the assembly’s general session to pursue the investigation this summer and fall. Depending on what the group finds, the process could lead to calling a special session to pursue actual impeachment deliberations with the wider legislature, but that’s a high bar for the state to reach for.
Impeaching a county official requires a two thirds vote by the House to push forward articles of impeachment to the state Senate. The smaller legislative body would then need to pass the articles with its own two thirds vote after hearing the evidence presented.
The last successful impeachment of a county official was in 1976.
McCarthy said information gathered by the body will also help show the public the potential evidence for impeachment proceedings. While there may be some testimony held back to protect staff members, the deliberations of the special committee will make it more transparent to Franklin County residents if there’s been a larger pattern of misbehavior by the two county officials.
“I would like nothing more to come to the conclusion that we really misunderstood the behavior of both of these individuals,” McCarthy said. “I have no interest in rushing towards an impeachment.”
