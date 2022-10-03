FRANKLIN COUNTY – The search for a new Vermont Service Center is over.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has decided to not return St. Albans and to instead stay at its Essex location. That space is sufficient to cover its needs thanks to the widespread adoption of remote work programs.
USCIS began a formalized remote work program in early 2022, and over 90% of federal employees at the Vermont Service Center took advantage of the move, Paula Grenier, USCIS public affairs officer, stated in an email.
The federal agency has also shifted to remote storage, eliminating the need for extensive physical space for file services.
“Digitization efforts will continue to expand, further reducing the future need for physical space,” Grenier stated by email. “Remaining paper-based case intake functions are to be digitized and consolidated at Texas and Nebraska Service Centers under a future services support contract, thus reducing space need for both staff and physical files.”
The changes, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby made finding a new facility cost-prohibitive, Grenier said.
USCIS announced its decision to the Vermont federal delegation earlier this month.
The Vermont Service Center is one of five across the United States. Employees at the centers process and judge certain immigration applications and petitions.
The agency’s decision is a tough one for Franklin County residents, who have been waiting for over a year to see where USCIS was preparing to set up a new services center.
The first VCS, the Tabor Center in St. Albans City, flooded in December of 2021, and the building remains empty.
This spring, the property owner, Elman Investors, requested that the city lower the property’s worth on city tax rolls to reflect the facility’s damages. The change removed $7.5 million from the city’s tax base.
City Manager Dominic Cloud estimated that the property’s lower valuation has caused a reduction of roughly 1.3% in the city’s incoming property taxes, or about $183,000.
USCIS’ decision also keeps the former Fonda site on Lower Newton Street half empty. The city completed an environmental remediation of the property to attract development to the site and had pitched part of it as a potential USCIS location.
The Vermont Rail Dispatch Center is currently undergoing construction on another slice of the former Fonda site.
Cloud said the city is now actively talking with other potential developers and businesses. A clean site with plenty of allocations for water and sewer, the location could be attractive for industrial or residential units.
The city also recently acquired the land necessary to build a new road linking the Fonda site to Lower Newton Street. Eventually, Cloud said the goal is to connect that intersection to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
“Bottom line is, it's a great site, so we'll pivot towards marketing it,” he said.
Managing Editor Bridget Higdon contributed reporting to this story.
