ST. ALBANS TOWN — To identify a new use for its old town hall, the Town of St. Albans is asking developers for their future vision for the building.
“We’re letting developers know this is a business opportunity,” Town Manager Sean Adkins said. “We welcome developers to propose full concepts, full designs, specs, intended use, essentially an agency plan of what they plan to do with it.”
Adkins was officially hired as the town’s new town manager by the selectboard last Wednesday night after working remotely and alongside town staff for the last two months.
Prior to his new role, he served as the economic development director of Patrick County in Virginia. Now that he’s taken a stronger role in the town’s administration, his first goal is using his development chops to find a new use for the old town hall.
The brick building was first constructed at the turn of the 20th century as a school before being adapted to serve as the St. Albans Town Hall. Since the town administration moved into its new place on Georgia Shore Road this past fall, it’s been mothballed until a new use for the old building can be found.
So far, the town has held several public discussions on ideas, but the effort will most likely require the assistance of a private developer to help in the building’s update.
Adkins said marketing the building as a business opportunity can help attract developers while allowing the town to better understand their options.
“This kind of project is my wheelhouse,” Adkins said.
The document laying out the business opportunity includes details on the property’s features, and it requests concept plans, ideas on how the development would affect the neighborhood, a developer’s qualifications and related business plans.
The town will also consider lease and purchase proposals from interested developers.
Benefits and incentives that could bring in interested developers include tax credits related to the building’s historic nature and its location in the bay’s village center.
Adkins said the town has already heard from a few interested parties looking into the building, but he clarified that the town will reserve all rights to reject any and all proposals if the plans fail to meet expectations.
Interested parties will have until September to submit documents to the town. Any questions, or proposals, can be directed to Adkins at S.Adkins@stalbanstown.com.
More information on the business opportunity proposal can be found at samessenger.com, or at www.stalbanstown.com.
