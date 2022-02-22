ST. ALBANS TOWN — Town residents have a full slate of decisions to make come Town Meeting Day on March 1. Here’s a recap of the major issues organized by ballot article.
Article 1: Elections
St. Albans Town residents will have the choice of two candidates to fill the selectboard two-year seat. They are Joe Sinagra, a business owner of Bounce Across VT – a party supply rental store – and Jack Brigham, an organic dairy farmer who operates Holyoke Farms.
You can find more information on the two candidates here.
The remaining elections are uncontested. Jeff Sanders is running for the selectboard’s three-year seat, Elizabeth Sato for library trustee and Stanley Dukas for town agent.
Article 2: Budget
Shall the legal voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to spend an estimated $5,301687 for the Town general expenses, of which $4,517,431 is to be raised by taxes?
When comparing the St. Albans Town budget to previous years, not much has changed line item to line item outside of the steady shift upward as the town’s grand list grows.
Public works, for example, which makes up roughly one-third of the town’s total budget, grew by 5.7% year over year. The departments with the biggest increase, however, are the town’s fire department, which jumped by 9.1%, and its parks and recreation department, which grew by almost 12%.
The remaining ballot articles
Article 3: Shall the legal voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to use up to $200,000 of prior year general fund balance to reduce taxes for fiscal year 2023?
The question is a common one for the Town of St. Albans. This year, the selectboard has opted to use $200,000 from last year’s general fund to keep the tax rate low.
Article 4: Shall the legal voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the Selectboard to find a public works and parks equipment replacement fund in the amount of $200,000 each year for a period of 10 years?
While Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso has spent the last few months pitching the idea of a “truck fund” to pay for upcoming capital costs in the town’s public works department, the selectboard has been discussing the size of the fund and its related tax.
The final number, $200,000, would raise property tax by roughly 2 cents per $100 property valuation to cover the fleet costs associated with the town’s public works department, which needs to replace multiple trucks as inflation continues to creep up costs.
Article 5: Shall the legal voters of the Town of St. Albans authorize the retail sale of cannabis within the town limits?
Retail cannabis will be available in Vermont by October, but it is up to local municipalities to determine if they’d allow a retail cannabis store within its limits. The town’s selectboard is giving the decision to the voters.
With the state on the move to regulate the substance, board members expressed concerns about it being readily available, but they agreed they would like to have the ability to tax it (and regulate a retail store’s location) if the state continues down its pro-cannabis path.
Article 6: Shall the legal votes authorize the Selectboard to add $10,000 to the previously approved allocation of $15,000 to the St. Albans Museum for total allocation of $25,000 for one year.
After Museum Board President Janet Bailey went in front of the town’s selectboard asking for an increase in the museum’s annual allocation, the selectboard eventually settled on posing the question to voters.
Meanwhile, an anonymous donor has offered a “challenge grant” on the vote. If residents approve the higher allocation amount, the museum’s anonymous donor will match the additional $10,000 sent to the museum in order to help the organization pay for the capital costs associated with a 150-year-old building.
