ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Town of St. Albans is re-examining its capital planning documents after the town selectboard recognized the town hasn’t been keeping up with its planning documentation.
As currently written, the town’s capital improvement policy calls for town administration to collect and catalog a list of ongoing and future projects meant to guide the town’s major initiatives and its budgeting over a five-year period.
“It seems to me that it hasn’t been followed as it was laid out years ago,” selectboard member Jack Brigham said. “As you’re doing your budgets, your department heads are coming in with their five-year needs. I mean, you build that – the prices and stuff in – you build that into your year-to-year reserves and your sinking funds and all that stuff. And this was an ongoing thing, and I thought it would be rolling for years, but it doesn’t seem like it’s been kept up.”
Brigham served on the board roughly a decade ago, and he retook the seat this March.
The second new selectboard member, Jeff Sanders, asked director of operations Corey Parent what the town is currently doing about its planning documentation and if the policy is being followed as written.
“I don’t think it’s ever really formalized. I don’t think like –,” Parent said.
“Oh, it was formalized,” Brigham replied.
Parent then explained that the selectboard and town administration hasn’t kept up with the formal documentation process, but they have known what projects need funding. He gave examples of past projects like the upgrades to Cohen Park and adding a well to St. Albans Bay Park.
“I think it’d be super beneficial to the taxpayers, and as far as transparency goes, to get this expedited. I didn’t realize that this wasn’t happening. I think it would really help things,” Sanders said.
Town Manager Carrie Johnson was not at the meeting.
Outside of the media and public works director Alan Mashtare, two former selectboard members, Stan Dukas and Al Voegele, were also physically in attendance during Monday’s meeting, which was the first in the last two years to allow participation outside of Zoom.
Dukas clarified from the audience that the town had operated differently around planning in the past.
“I believe that the documentation says every spring, you will look through that capital improvement plan and have it signed off by the fall time,” Dukas said. “You cannot take money randomly and just go and start a project. If it’s not in the plan, you don’t do it.”
To get back on track with the policy, selectboard member Brendan Deso asked other board members if the town needs to hire a consultant to help.
“I think we’re so far out of whack with where we need to be with [the capital improvement policy] across all departments that it’s almost to the point where we need to see what resources are available for consulting and bring somebody in here with some serious knowledge,” he said.
Parent said he could help realign the town’s capital plan if it became his task. He said he would present a new version of the capital improvement policy by the next selectboard meeting for approval, and he could then start creating the official planning documentation by aggregating information on each department’s initiatives.
“And [the capital improvement policy] is kind of at the place of like, let's throw it away and start over from scratch and build it out how we'd want to … [In the current] we don't even reference the right statue,” Parent said.
Parent said a capital plan would also help the town know what to pursue when unexpected funding sources, such as the $1.9 million given to the town via the American Rescue Plan Act, are added to its budgets. The Town of St. Albans has set aside the funds to create water/sewer infrastructure near the bay area.
“[The documentation] is just all over the place. I think it’s going to take one person to pull it all together, clear the policy up, and then just get us back on that roll,” Parent said. “I think we can whip this into shape this year. And I, you know, I think if it's my task here, I think we can get it, we can go rolling, because I think I'm pretty confident.”
Sanders said the fix could help the administration add clarity to what it does.
“It's just, it's just a little bit muddled,” Sanders said. “And I think it would make the town manager's job, your job, the department of public works’ job, easier if everything was clear.”
The examination of the capital improvement policy is part of an ongoing effort by the town selectboard to re-examine the policies and ordinances it currently has in place.
“We're about to move forward with an in depth review of all Town policies and ordinances,” Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux said by email. “We’re also going to move forward in the design and possible implementation of projects to invest our ARPA dollars in. I think our biggest challenge will be the FY2024 budget this fall due to the continued record inflation. This year’s cost of living wage increases were all 6% or more across the board. The tough work is always in the details of how we balance trying to keep tax rates as flat as possible while not sacrificing on moving the Town forward or being a good employer.”
