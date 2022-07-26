HIGHGATE — The Town of Highgate was awarded $30,000 last week to complete a study on how feasible it would be to restore the historic Stinehour Hotel into a mixed use building and to develop construction plans for a new library.
The money was distributed as part of $2.22 million in Community Development Block Grant federal funding through the Vermont Community Development Program. The funding will support six projects throughout Vermont, including three mixed income housing developments, planning for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements and the revitalization of community facilities.
“The Community Development Block Grant program is an essential resource for Vermont, supporting important projects that benefit Vermonters and their communities,” Gov. Phil Scott stated in a Thursday press release. “Bringing together public and private partners, the program makes a big difference in our redevelopment and revitalization efforts throughout all corners of the state.”
CDBG funds provide federal funding to help local communities address priority projects that primarily benefit individuals of low or moderate income. CDBG supports a wide range of projects, including for planning and implementation of housing, economic development, public infrastructure, and community facilities such as childcare and senior centers.
The Highgate Library is bursting at its seams, librarian Adah DeRosier told the Messenger in April. She dreams of a brand-new, state-of-the-art library on the fields next to the Highgate Elementary School.
“We need a bigger space overall,” DeRosier said. “We have so much to offer, and we can’t physically do everything we would like to do for the community here.”
The 800-square foot building was built in 1897, and the library officially moved into the space in 1941. Aside from adding a wheelchair ramp and a bigger sink, no major changes have been made to the building.
A task force assembled during the Highgate Reaching New Heights community forum is also focused on overhauling the library. The group will work in support of library staff and trustees to engage community support, utilize funding sources like the CDBG grant and help to move forward an expansion initiative.
