FRANKLIN — “The people of Franklin have great pride in our town,” resident Pam Greene told the Messenger earlier this month. “We’re small, but we’re mighty in our love.”
That love is evident in the town’s declaration of inclusion, which was passed by the selectboard on Sept. 16 2020.
“The Town of Franklin has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions,” an excerpt of the statement reads.
Franklin was one of the first municipalities in Vermont to adopt a declaration of inclusion. The move was in part a reaction to a summer of distressing events nationwide, relating to racism, criminal justice and human rights.
Now, the town is starting to make good on that declaration by adding a youth representative to its selectboard. Keeleigh Fournier, a junior at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, took up the post in February.
Adopting the declaration
The Franklin selectboard became inspired to adopt a declaration of inclusion in 2020 after seeing it done in a town in Maine where a board member has relatives. Selectboard Chair Dave Bennion said the board read the declaration and tweaked it to fit the values of Franklin.
“A couple of weeks later, I was talking to my cousin who lives down in Pittsfield,” Bennion recalled. “He said, ‘Wow, can you send that to me? That sounds really interesting.’ So I emailed it to him and he took it to Pittsfield and they passed it. Now there are 32 or 33 towns that have passed these declarations of inclusion.”
On May 7, 2021, Gov. Phil Scott announced a statewide proclamation of inclusion, which condemns discrimination and encourages Vermonters to welcome and celebrate all people, of all races, colors, religions, national origins, sex, gender identity or expression, ages and disabilities.
“We [Franklin] kind of got the ball rolling here without realizing it was gonna come to much,” Bennion said. “For a little town, I think we’re pretty progressive.”
Appointing a youth member
After the selectboard approved the inclusivity statement, resident Pam Greene began thinking about how it could be implemented.
“I got to thinking how children and youth in our town are about 30% of our population, but they're 100% of our future,” she told the Messenger.
In the fall of 2021, she approached the selectboard with the idea of adding a youth representative. Board members jumped on board, and Fournier’s name quickly came to mind as the perfect candidate.
While not a voting member of the board, Fournier is encouraged to provide feedback and advice during meetings. She attended her first in mid-February.
“She seemed rather tentative, understandably, but by the end of the meeting, she was jumping in and giving her perspective,” Bennion said. “Our hope with this whole thing is not only do we get useful perspective on some of the things we're discussing, but also that it'll go back the other way, and she will tell her friends about what we’re doing.”
