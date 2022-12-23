FRANKLIN COUNTY — A new sheriff is coming to town.
It’s been a long road for John Grismore. This summer, videos of him allegedly striking a detained man multiplied online, and the strong public reaction flipped the script on his campaign for Franklin County’s top police officer.
“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Grismore told the Messenger this week. “My son saw it. He calls my mom in a panic because he knows nothing. I hadn’t even had time to digest what was going on.”
Instead of rolling out his plans for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Grismore found his name was now making the rounds in the national media, garnering thousands of clicks and prompting hateful comments on social media from people he didn’t know.
Both political parties asked him to step down from the race. He was fired from his job as the office’s chief deputy, and in the months ahead, he was charged with simple assault, which is still unresolved in the courts.
Despite the circumstances, Grismore takes charge of the sheriff’s office this February.
And he’s ready to move on from the incident.
“It would have been a lot easier for me to walk away,” he said. “And a lot of people in my camp were saying, ‘Just walk away, John. Just walk away from this. If you really want to make this go away, just withdraw. And it took a little time – not a lot of time – but a little time to kind of understand it for myself and see if this is really what I wanted.”
Plans for the office
When Grismore arrived at the Messenger’s offices this past week, he came prepared, ready to talk about the transition.
“I brought a list,” he said. “There’s quite a bit and nothing that’s really earth-shattering. It’s really going to be a continuation of things that I’ve been involved with in the past.”
He’s looking to grow the office’s crisis response team and continue to focus on the three tiers of mental health response: improving mental health training for officers, establishing a specialized team and encouraging a strong culture for mental health. He wants to expand community partnerships in the field of mental health response, as well.
To keep officers on staff, he’s considering change-ups to their benefits package via the institution of a 401K, establishing a 20-year retirement plan instead of a 30-year plan and pushing up wages to make the job more competitive.
Eventually, he’d like to see the police advisory boards evolved to serve as more of a partnering group, and down the road, he plans on engaging with local selectboards to try to get more contracts and expand the office.
“I’d love to get back into Georgia again, and expand into a lot of communities,” he said. “We would get a lot of requests from Montgomery, they would have some challenges. Expanding some coverage in Richford and Enosburgh, where we already have contracts, but looking at maybe Berkshire. It’s kind of like that no man’s land in between, why not pick that up, too? Right?”
He could imagine eventually grouping some of these areas to bring down the costs related to covering the rural areas through regional policing techniques – a tactic already used by the Vermont State Police.
As for the effect’s of his reputation on the job, he’s hoping the public will come around after they’ve worked with the office and the deputies.
“The folks that didn't vote for me, that's a great opportunity for me to change their minds and change their hearts, and show them that I'm the right person for the job and demonstrate that, and that takes some time,” he said.
It could be a high bar to clear.
Public reactions
Grismore did win the race for sheriff, but the results aren’t exactly a political mandate for his return to the office.
As Franklin County Democratic Committee Chair Zach Scheffler noted, write-in campaigns against those on the ballot are notorious for being next to impossible to win.
Grismore’s political opponent in November, Mark Lauer, also didn’t exactly go above and beyond to replace him. His public appearances were minimal, and overall, he spent roughly $2,500 on the campaign signs for the countywide race. In comparison, Democratic candidate Pam McCarthy spent ten times that amount on her countywide campaign for state senator, and she lost.
“I think Lauer’s vote count is commendable, and that the county's opposition to Grismore made itself loud and clear on election day, looking at the results,” Scheffler said by email. “Had such opposition been printed on the ballot I think it's likely Grismore would have lost.”
A request for comment from the Franklin County Republican Committee was not returned.
Admittedly, gauging how much public support or opposition Grismore has with ballot results is largely speculative, but due to the aforementioned irregularities of the sheriff election, some public officials heard the message that not everyone is on board.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, for example, has been trying to get information about the governmental structures in place that can be used to remove Grismore from office, and after making his rounds, he pointed out that there’s no easy way to do so.
The governor’s office has no legal power in relation to the case. Grismore’s pending misdemeanor charge wouldn’t disqualify him from the position, and the high bailiff’s responsibilities don’t apply.
On the law enforcement side, the Vermont Criminal Justice Council – the body responsible for certifying Vermont’s officers – could revoke Grismore’s ability to be a police officer, but the body can’t confirm or deny whether complaints have been made about him. When it comes to criminal complaints, they must wait on the courts before beginning any decertification process.
That leaves legislative action as a potentiality. McCarthy said impeaching Grismore has been discussed, but there’s no solid precedent for the action. And since impeachment is a political action, there’s a real chance for the move to flounder.
Instead, McCarthy said he sees the Grismore incident as a chance to start the conversation about the wider issue of sheriff’s offices.
“What I want to encourage us to do is to educate the public about how the sheriff structure fits into modern day policing and ask some serious questions about what if there is a better way to do this,” he said.
It may be a topic for a future legislative session down the line, he said.
Instead, some public officials have turned to negating his role in the office. Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie said he plans on submitting a Brady Letter, which will apply to Grismore.
The court document would help convey to juries that Grismore has credibility issues and that any evidence submitted by him to the courts should be looked at with a critical eye.
Similarly, Lavoie said he’s already taken a look at Grismore’s past cases in order to dismiss those court cases where Grismore is the singular witness of important evidence, or affiant of the court. Lavoie pointed out that his office only found a few cases that fit the bill, however, as Grismore had served largely as an administrator before he was let go by the department.
If Grismore continues to serve as purely an administrator, Lavoie said he’s not sure how much of a difference a Brady Letter would make.
“We don’t know at what level Grismore will choose to be involved. And will he function purely as an administrator? Or will he delegate tasks to be performed by other officers?” Lavoie said.
The question prompts another. Will Grismore have enough officers staying to do the work?
Staffing and contracts
By Grismore’s count, he expects almost all of his deputies will stay with the office when he takes over.
Sheriff Roger Langevin and Grismore met separately with deputies on different occasions after the results of the election to talk about what the changeover would mean for the office, and during Grismore’s meeting with the group – held a week after the election – he said he helped allay their concerns about the incident’s impact on the office's operations.
“That was a great opportunity to hear what their thoughts and feelings were about everything that’s happened, and also hear what my thoughts are. And I got really good feedback,” Grismore said.
The meeting went long, and a few deputies texted back and forth with Grismore after it ended. Most of the conversation with the deputies centered around what Grismore would do when he’d take over the office, especially if he’d be bringing in a new leadership team and “start swinging the sword” as a punitive measure.
He made it clear that he had no such plans.
“They know me. I’ve been there for three and a half years. I’m not somebody new but, rightly so, a lot has happened. So, like I said, they had some anxiety about it, so we just got to work through it. And they had some major concerns about whether I was going to eliminate people,” Grismore said. “I have no plans to. That’s not a part of the equation for me. I know everybody that’s there.”
For communities served by the sheriff’s office, that’s some good news.
When asking town officials about their policing contracts, many were cautious about talking too much about Grismore’s role as the new sheriff.
Some boards haven’t broached the subject. The sheriff’s office’s largest contractee, the Town of St. Albans, offered no comment when asked about Grismore earlier this month. Town Manager Michael Olio in Richford said it hasn’t been a topic of discussion at this point for the Richford selectboard, and out in Enosburgh, Village Manager John Dasaro said the board is maintaining its holding pattern approach.
What Dasaro is worried about, however, is speeding and crime.
“We’re hoping that whoever gets in there is doing a good job,” Dasaro said. “Everyone is watching it to see if our coverage is going to change. Good, bad or indifferent, are [deputies] going to stay or leave? That’s been a concern for folks.”
A local grassroots group, the Enosburg Initiative, met with town and village leaders this past month to discuss their growing concerns around drugs, stealing and dangerous driving behaviors.
Grismore’s name wasn’t even mentioned.
Lessons learned
Whether Grismore’s actions were conscionable or not is a matter of debate, but he is right about one thing. The evidence in use-of-force investigations in law enforcement usually doesn’t make it in the news right away, and the body camera footage of him striking the handcuffed Jeremy Burrows was the lynchpin of most national media coverage on the incident.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 25 years. A lot of people don’t like me because of that, I get it. But the thing that was so damaging was to know that it had gotten leaked. It was provided,” Grismore said. “It wasn’t like a piece of media got put in the wrong trash and some snoop picked it out.”
The County Courier was the first outlet to report the incident. When asked about his source, reporter Greg Lamoureaux told the Messenger the first information he received didn’t come from a sheriff’s office employee, but it was from a member of law enforcement.
He declined to name exactly who it was as a way to protect the source’s identity.
Grismore speculated, however, that it could have been Lauer – his political opponent – who had been the initial source. Lauer will be joining Langevin in retirement from the office as they both vacate their seats when Grismore takes over.
In fact, Grismore said much of what he has been through was a betrayal by his office when the video of him striking a detainee made its way through news cycles.
“I wasn’t afforded due process. I wasn’t treated with dignity and respect through an investigation. I was immediately thrown under the bus. I was immediately vilified, obviously and prejudicially treated,” he said.
Grismore also asked why he didn’t get a chance to talk about his case and provide evidence until eight days after he was effectively fired. According to his timeline, Grismore said he read a five-page document defending himself into the record when he finally got the chance, and he wasn’t asked any questions. The investigation then concluded on Aug. 24 after he lost his job.
He compared the sequence of events to putting someone in jail for shooting someone before collecting the ballistics evidence.
Grismore acknowledged the irony of running down this line of thought. The idea of “the cops have it out for me” is a sentiment more likely to be expressed by a felon than a police officer.
But he said that the experience of watching public sentiment turn against him has helped him better understand the interplay between those arresting and those getting arrested.
“I know what it’s like to be treated like I’m guilty. And before I’ve even given an opportunity. Forget about innocent until proven guilty, I’m guilty before I even can open my mouth,” he said. “So I can certainly empathize with what it feels like to be a victim. And will that shape who I am as a leader? Absolutely.”
When the sheriff’s office does arrest someone, he said he wants to make sure there’s 100% certainty that they’ve investigated and arrested the guilty party.
As for his own guilt, Grismore pleaded not guilty in the simple assault case that emerged a few months after the video went online, and he offered no apology for striking the detained man, Jeremy Burrows. It’s a line he’s maintained, and he contends that he acted within his rights as a police officer to protect his fellow deputies from getting spit on.
When asked why he didn’t consider a public apology, Grimsore said he shouldn’t have to apologize if he didn’t do anything wrong. Doing so would admit fault.
“I don’t have anything to apologize for in terms of that event,” he said. “Now, I’m sorry that the sheriff’s office got dragged as a whole through this. It’s not fair to them. It’s not fair to the deputies. I’m sorry that these two young deputies had to be involved in a case like this so early in their careers. Yeah, I do apologize for those things, but not for the actions that I took.”
He’s hoping that after becoming sheriff, people will understand that over time, and “the kick seen around the world” will become an aberration on an otherwise strong reputation.
The key, he said, is to keep doing what he has been doing as a law enforcement officer – working at creating positive impacts with the public and continuing to educate people about the ins-and-outs of policing.
“Those values that I had in 1997 when I first got certified still ring true today, and I’ve not been negatively affected by the challenges of the job,” he said. “I realized that I’ve got a depth that I didn’t have before, a level of resiliency that I didn’t have before and a level of compassion and understanding for the other side of it that I haven’t had before.”
