SWANTON — State officials from Gov. Scott’s office toured Swanton on Monday to see firsthand how the village plans on continuing downtown revitalization projects.
Village manager Bill Sheets and Swanton Ace Hardware owner Gordon Winters took officials on a walking tour of the downtown, showing the Merchant’s Row block, the Champlain Theater building’s ongoing renovations and the Marble Mill Park revitalization.
Representatives from the state included Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development; Joan Goldstein, commissioner of economic development; and Alex Farrell, deputy commissioner of housing and community development.
By showcasing the three areas, Swanton officials hoped to point out where village funds are going and why the area could use more state funding.
“We’re trying to identify any economic developments that we can do on our municipal level,” Sheets said.
A major focus of the Swanton group right now is to expand downtown restaurant options as Sheets said there are virtually no options for dinner near Merchant’s Row besides pizza shops.
By revitalizing buildings like the Champlain Theater, Swanton hopes to attract a local restaurant that could be partnered with as part of Swanton’s public-private partnerships. Swanton supplies the building, which is a major hurdle for new businesses, and the private business supplies any specialty equipment they may need to operate.
Winters said Swanton has been contacted by chain restaurants like Dominos, but they plan on holding out to attract a local eatery instead.
“We would really like a locally-flavored restaurant,” Winters said.
Other items on the tour included a discussion of Swanton’s streetscape, and how the village plans to enhance traffic flow and pedestrian walkability.
Included in ideas for Swanton pedestrian safety are LED crosswalk signage, and feasibility projects to determine how the stretch of road near Merchant’s Row can be rerouted or redirected to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to cross.
Kurrle said by touring towns like Swanton, officials can get out of Montpelier and see what people are dealing with all over Vermont, especially in more rural towns like Swanton. From there, they can take what they’ve learned back to the statehouse, and work toward helping municipalities through grants and financial programs.
“Now we can go back and have a picture, and we can really apply it to the different programs we have,” Kurrle said. “We can make sure that [municipalities are] aware of what they can tap into to help them achieve their goals and strengthen their community in a way they want it.”
Sheets agreed the tour was excellent, showing where Swanton has already improved and where it can go in the future, with a little help from the state government.
“It’s all about economic development,” Sheets said. “I am a firm believer that in five to 10 years, this place is going to look completely different, much more vibrant and welcoming.”
