SWANTON VILLAGE — The Village of Swanton found a solution to unexpected high bids on its water main project last week, but the village administration still has plenty of other projects coming its way.
Here’s a quick review of what’s been happening with the Swanton Village Trustees as the board tackles high drilling costs, a rusting bridge requiring a fix and the ongoing dam relicensing process.
Missisquoi River Water Main Crossing
When Aldrich & Elliot engineers estimated the cost to build a new water main underneath the Missisquoi River, they undershot the mark by about $1 million.
During the Aug. 15 meeting of the Swanton village trustees, A&E vice president Jason Booth came back with a solution – cutting the project’s local cost in half thanks to drinking water state revolving fund forgiveness.
Currently, the village has one water main installed in a bridge crossing that spans the Missisquoi River, but the administration has been figuring out how to add a second redundant water main line – to be installed underneath the Missisquoi – as a preventative measure in case the first fails due to an unseen disaster.
Construction bids on the project were opened earlier this month. The numbers, however, gave trustees sticker shock. The directional drilling required by the project ended up being much more expensive than engineering firm A&E had initially estimated, and the village needed to find an extra $1 million to pay for the project.
By Aug. 15 – two weeks later – Booth helped them find the extra dollars after talking to state officials. Since Swanton is categorized as a disadvantaged community, the state would make it eligible to forgive 50% of the principal loan paying for the project as a subsidy.
Swanton village trustees unanimously agreed to the move after Booth’s presentation, approving a $1.8 million contract with G.W. Tatro Construction, based out of Jeffersonville. Construction is expected to begin by next spring, if everything shakes out.
“What we’re doing now is pushing ahead so we can lock this price in,” Booth said.
Booth said the deal does have some contingencies. The state’s historic preservation agency still needs to pass along its findings, although it’s not expected to disrupt the project. Village Manager Bill Sheets said he went on the tour with the historic preservation officials and didn’t see anything that should cause concern.
The second contingency is the deal surrounding the drinking water state revolving fund. While state officials agreed to pay for the half of the project, Swanton’s water main project hasn’t officially made it into the state’s list of drinking water projects. Once that’s in place though, construction can begin.
“It’s nice to finish this project up. This is great,” village trustee Chris Leach said.
As for A&E’s low estimation, Booth said the firm wasn’t able to get accurate information about directional drilling because info about the specialty work is often scarce and the companies that do it “aren’t always forthcoming.”
Bridge Improvement Project
On Aug. 8, state inspectors with the Agency of Transportation came to Swanton to check out the state Route 78 bridge. Now, the Village of Swanton needs to take up its charge, again, to upgrade the rusting joints of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
“It must be fixed and we own the bridge,” Village Manager Bill Sheets said. “And we only have $200,000 in grant funding.”
Village trustees had decided to delay the project after construction bids came in higher than expected, but Sheets emphasized the need to tackle the project in earnest after AoT renewed its pressure post-inspection.
Built in 1966, the bridge has salt and chemical damage to its expansion joints and bearings, and it was scheduled for a complete replacement – to be done by the state – in 2029. With the recent flooding in the state, however, there’s a good chance that the replacement will be at a later date as the state focuses on fixing bridges harmed by high waters, Sheets said.
To pay for the joint replacement, Sheets said special project manager Heidi Britch-Valenta is looking for potential state funding. Earlier this year, village trustees initially rejected construction bids that came in near $360,000 for the work. With inflation impacting construction work heavily, it’s most likely a much higher cost today.
“We are shaking every tree possible on the state level, every pool of money, to find additional funding,” Sheets said.
Depending on the success of those efforts, the village could have to wrap those additional construction costs into the next budget session.
An official report from AoT on the condition of the bridge is expected later this year.
Highgate Dam Re-licensing
The five-year-long process to relicense the Highgate hydroelectric dam is continuing to hit rocky terrain as the Agency of Natural Resources emphasizes a “data gap.” Without adequate analysis, there’s little info on how exactly the dam impacts different fish populations and ecological systems.
If the village can’t appease state officials, the village has until April 2024 until its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license expires.
“We’re not going to get re-licensed on time. I don’t want to sugarcoat this. I don’t even want to pretend. We’re just not,“ Sheets said.
The Agency of Natural Resources is pushing for the Village of Swanton to “run the river” with the Highgate Dam. Currently, dam technicians use a large air-filled bladder to control the intensity of the flow by holding and releasing a reservoir of water depending on the electric grid’s need.
Doing so produces more electricity overall, and it allows the Village of Swanton to sell electricity back to the grid during high energy use times to bring in revenue. Forcing the Highgate Dam to run the river would take away those abilities and push Swanton Village’s electric customers to rely more heavily on hydroelectric power from Quebec.
Sheets said he plans on sitting down with ANR officials when they discuss the village’s 401 water quality certification to see if he can make any headway there.
