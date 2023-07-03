SWANTON — The Swanton Town Selectboard has shut down its Route 78 sidewalk project.
“The problem right now that I’m having is so many people have come to me and wondered why we’re even doing this. Is there community support for this?” Selectboard Chair Earl Fournier said.
The selectboard — prompted by new board member Steve Bourgeois — began questioning whether the cost of the project would justify the final product this past May, and after finding a lack of community support for the initial plan, the board moved to end any work done on the project.
“I move that we pull the plug on the entire project, and we repay whatever we have to and just move on at this point,” Bourgeois said to make the motion, which received a second from co-chair Ed White.
The vote received one “nay” from selectboard member Nicole Draper.
Changing expectations
The selectboard first began planning for the proposed sidewalk back in 2017 when they purchased a feasibility study. The initial goal was to create a parth connecting the high school with Swanton’s larger sidewalk network by placing a path along the north side of Route 78.
By 2019, the state gave its green light to the idea after approving a $900,000 grant through its pedestrian/bike infrastructure program.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, ended up stalling the project as priorities shifted, and the delay caused the work to continue onward to 2023. Meanwhile, community support for the project began to lag, leading new selectboard members to double-guess the earlier work.
This spring, selectperson Cody Hemenway asked the board about the future costs associated with the project. The town would need to find a way of keeping the walkway clear of snow, he said, which could expand the public works budget.
At a later meeting, Bourgeois proposed nixing it altogether after citing costs.
The larger board, however, wasn’t so sure. Chair Earl Fournier recommended holding a public input session to weigh the community’s concerns about the project before making a final decision, and the town organized and promoted a June 6 meeting to get as much feedback as possible.
That night, however, they heard plenty of people speaking against the project.
One-by-one, audience members largely questioned the point of the sidewalk, labeling it a “boondoggle” and pointing out that few children currently walk or ride their bikes to school. Neighbors who watched the entryway to the high school said, at the most, they see four children who use the entrance.
Those neighbors directly impacted by construction also opposed the project on “Not in my front yard” principles as having the sidewalk by their properties would cut down on their usable space, especially during construction.
To solve the issue, those in the audience offered an alternative to the sidewalk plan. The town could direct the sidewalk up Frontage Road and along a recently created entryway made by the school district that ran through the woods. In theory, the schoolchildren would still have a way to get to school safely and property owners on Route 78 wouldn’t be impacted by the sidewalk.
Fournier instructed the town administration and project organizer Bethany Remmers to see if a change to the project was possible under the current grant model, but as the selectboard members learned later, Remmers didn’t get many concrete answers from the VTrans, which had granted the funds for construction.
At its June 19 meeting, the board was left with three options – continue with the project as normal, continue to pursue the alternative route, or cancel it altogether.
Ultimately, they decided on the third option.
For and against
While most people at the public input session were in agreement that changing the sidewalk’s route was the preferred option, the audience also had its sidewalk supporters.
Former selectboard chair James Guilmette said that many of the board’s questions had been answered during the initial planning process for the sidewalk. The board, for example, had tackled the question of future maintenance costs by recognizing they could expand a part time public works employees role to keep it clear of snow, and they had initially planned to trade in a tractor for a sidewalk plow.
As for neighbor concerns, he said their voices had been heard during earlier public input sessions and the state did hold right-of-way easements for the sidewalk, though construction easements would still need to be purchased.
Sidewalk advocates also argued changing the sidewalk route would also alter the sidewalk’s intent. While the primary reason for the sidewalk had been safety concerns for students walking to and from school, the sidewalk was also an asset for the larger community.
As for the lack of walking students highlighted by neighbors, the low numbers on the road can most likely be traced back to safety concerns.
Draper — who cast the single “no” vote” on the board -– said many families don’t let children walk to school because the traffic on Route 78 is dangerous as drivers come on and off the nearby interstate, and canceling the sidewalk project would only make it more difficult for people, especially for those without vehicles, to use a public asset.
“Transportation is a huge burden for young people,” she said.
As Swanton works to make the community an attractive place for future generations, Draper said the move to cancel the project also signals a wider reluctance of residents to take advantage of the town’s growth.
After ending the project, the town will need to pay roughly $70,000 to cover the planning work already completed, which will still be available if the town wishes to retake up the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.