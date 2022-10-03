SWANTON – As Swanton town moves forward with its decision to build a new community center, the selectboard is going through some of its own changes.
Here is a quick recap of some of the latest developments coming out of Swanton’s local governments.
Swanton earmarks $600,000 for community center
After agreeing to build a new community center at the Swanton Recreation Fields earlier this month, the Town of Swanton Selectboard is taking the steps needed to fund the project.
During its Sept. 20 meeting, the selectboard approved earmarking $600,000 of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the project, with $107,000 heading toward engineering firm Cross Consulting to begin the permitting and design processes.
Joel Clark, who is pushing the project forward, has been serving as the point of contact between the board and Cross Consulting, and he informed the board that it needed to approve funding for the firm before it can begin the lengthy stormwater permitting processes needed before the build.
The funding will also help engineers determine how much the community center will cost taxpayers. As Clark said, if the selectboard decides to ask taxpayers on town meeting day for extra funds, the engineering design should clarify the exact size of the bond needed to cover the build’s costs.
Selectboard member Earl Fournier expressed some reservations about the spend at the Sept. 20 meeting. He ended up being the single “no” vote on the earmark decision.
“I really hate to commit that much,” he said. “Like everybody else might want to do it… But I’m just feeling right now is not to commit this month.”
The remaining board members said they felt comfortable setting aside the $600,000 due to the community’s positive reaction to building a community center. Chair James Guilmette, for example, said he hasn’t seen anyone commenting negatively about the idea, which can be rare when the public learns about local initiatives.
Vice Chair Mark Rocheleau echoed the sentiment, and he pointed out that the board needs to set aside the money to start the process and show that they’re serious about providing additional recreation services.
The Town of Swanton is set to receive a total of $1.2 million thanks to ARPA.
The Village’s role
After news about the community center broke, town officials learned from local feedback that the lot where the future rec center is to be located is actually owned by the Village of Swanton.
The Swanton Town Selectboard brought up the info to the Village of Swanton trustees during the two boards’ joint session held on Sept. 27.
The move puts a small speed bump in the center’s development process, and trustees said they’d have to discuss their side of the equation in more detail before deciding what needs to be done with the land to make sure the town can use it.
Potential options include entering into a long-term lease with the town, or handing over the property. Chair Neal Speer said the village trustees will examine the issue during their next meeting.
“We’re not just busting out the seams in our space, we’re busting out the seams in our space as a whole,” Rec committee Chair Betsy Fournier told the trustees. “So we had 150 kids sign up for soccer. We don’t even have enough fields to support all of our kids. Our teams are huge.”
Selectboard loses leadership
This past month, both the town’s selectboard chair James Guilmette and its vice chair, Mark Rocheleau, announced their intentions to retire from the board.
Rocheleau’s retirement took effect on Sept. 30.
Guilmette intends to finish out his term and not seek re-election.
Rocheleau, who announced his retirement on Sept. 6, said he had too many responsibilities to adequately take on the role of a selectboard member.
“I’ve been scarce. As I think you guys noticed, I haven’t been around. I’ve just got so much going on,” he said. “It’s not fair to the voters that I can’t give what’s needed.”
Rocheleau thanked the rest of the board for the roles they played during his time on the selectboard, and he said it was a great experience to serve for the last four years.
“I learned a lot about local government – good and bad,” he said.
Guilmette announced a similar decision during the selectboard meeting on Sept. 20. Like Rocheleau, he said the duties of the selectboard are a lot of work, and he needs more time to focus on his personal life.
He encouraged anyone interested in serving on the Town of Swanton Selectboard to start considering a run on Town Meeting Day.
“So if anyone’s out there. Do their homework and put their name in. Get on the ballot,” Guilmette said. “It’s that time.”
Swanton website
During the joint session between the village trustees and town selectboard, elected officials from the two municipalities discussed economic development, the new community center and the potential for a new, shared website for the village and town.
Town Manager Brian Savage said the current town website can be difficult to navigate, so they’ve been considering a website redesign similar to the one undergone by the Town of St. Albans.
“The Town [of Swanton] is in desperate need of a new website. What we’ve got is not really user-friendly. And it’s difficult to find information,” Savage said.
Selectboard member Earl Fournier stressed the importance of the update as a way to show the benefits of living in Swanton to people using the website to look into the area.
“This is the way it is today and maybe if we utilize this right, we’ll get some benefits from this,“ Fournier said.
Selectboard member Nicole Draper agreed with the assessment.
“It’s definitely a need for us to start marketing our community with all the wonderful things that are happening here,” Draper said “It’s our time to shine.”
Fournier recommended potentially using ARPA money to pay for the website redesign. Savage gave some preliminary figures about potential costs, which would be roughly $4,000 for redesign and $2,000 for annual maintenance.
After a brief discussion, the board opted to talk in more detail about the potential upgrade at their Oct. 11 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.