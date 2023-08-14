ST. ALBANS TOWN — This summer’s heavy rainstorms have highlighted the need to address local stormwater issues sooner rather than later.
That’s why the St. Albans Town Selectboard is holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss its stormwater needs with representatives from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
Set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, the meeting at town hall will bring together selectboard members, town staff, MS4 program manager Christy Witters, environmental analyst Emily Schelley and 3-acre stormwater project coordinator Madeline Russell.
The town currently has three stormwater management plans — Rugg Brook, Steven’s Brook and a general phosphorus control plan — that each include several projects aimed at cutting down the amount of phosphorus that finds its way into Lake Champlain.
Back in June, the selectboard approved a fiscal year 2024 budget of $460,000 to get started on some of them. That allocation is made up of residents’ annual stormwater fees and a chunk of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The questions now: How does the town prioritize what to tackle first? And how does it do so equitably?
The selectboard invited folks from ANR up to hopefully get some guidance and some answers.
Tanglewood problem
Recent rain storms wrecked havoc on stormwater infrastructure on Tanglewood Drive, a private residential community, when rising water levels flooded lawns and hurt septic systems.
Fixing the infrastructure, however, will cost an estimated $500,000 and could be funded by the town’s stormwater budget and additional state grants.
But is it fair to use taxpayer dollars for a private community?
“We need to be fair and equitable in town, to neighborhoods and the great number of people who don’t live in neighborhoods and are paying into the stormwater utility,” selectboard chair Bryan DesLauriers said. “The folks who live in my neighborhood will probably never need stormwater.”
The town could make Tanglewood residents foot a percentage of the bill, but how much of it?
DesLauriers said the town doesn’t want to set a bad precedent by asking for too much or too little and is hoping ANR staff can provide some advice, as well as identify potential funding sources.
“There are not a lot of other stormwater utilities to go to see what they’re doing,” he said.
Funding questions
Selectboard members also want to find out from the ANR staff how much funding the federal government and/or the state might contribute to the town’s future stormwater projects.
Back in 2016, the State of Vermont mandated that the12 areas abutting Lake Champlain would help eliminate 212.4 metric tons of phosphorus from the body of water by 2036.
Six years later, the work has cost the state roughly $336 million as it provides funding to local municipalities and its related stakeholders.
Both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town have already been beneficiaries of those dollars. But local officials say more will be needed in order to meet the state’s goal.
“The state passed this down to the town, and town residents are going to have to pay for it, unless they give us some money,” DeLauriers said.
He hopes Monday’s meeting will shed a light on some of these issues, and hopes residents — especially those living on Tanglewood Drive — will show up to be part of the conversation.
“I hope it will be informative, and not just selectboard members,” DesLauriers said.
