ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Town of St. Albans selectboard approved its $5.3 million budget and its six ballot articles Wednesday night, Jan. 19, after a brief discussion.
Ballot articles of special note include authorizing the retail sale of cannabis within town limits, adding $10,000 to the town’s previous $15,000 allocation amount to the St. Albans Museum and creating an equipment replacement fund for the town’s department of public works, which includes parks and recreation.
If approved by voters, the equipment replacement fund would add $200,000 to the Department of Public Works over a 10-year-period. The impact to municipal property taxes would be roughly an increase of 2 cents per $100 property valuation.
“Our end goal is to have a yearly cost for a 10-year period that is the same each year regardless of what equipment is being replaced to make sure our municipal tax rate doesn't fluctuate unnecessarily,” Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso said by email back in December when budget talks kicked off. “We've had great success in utilizing this model with our fire apparatus replacement fund.“
Additional ballot articles ask if the board can use $200,000 of its general fund balance to reduce taxes for the next fiscal year.
The two remaining ballot articles push forward the election of six open town positions and ask for approval of the town’s $5.3 million budget. Open positions include two selectboard members, town constable, grand juror, town agent and library trustee.
Out of the town’s $5.3 million budget, $4.5 million would be raised by taxes during the fiscal year. Last year’s town budget came in at $5.1 million with roughly $4.4 million raised by taxes.
The selectboard also approved sending out Town Meeting Day ballots by mail – an initiative the town initially launched last year.
“When we’re talking about committing $200,000 a year for 10 years to equipment reserves it’s worth going out for,” Deso said. “And it’s a position of transparency that we would be sending [ballots] from, which is important. And every single one of us here believes in making the town as transparent as possible.”
Deso said last year’s effort roughly doubled the turnout of the Town Meeting Day vote.
